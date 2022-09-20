Read full article on original website
Pine Bluffs Rolls Wright to Stay Unbeaten in 1A 9-Man Football
Pine Bluffs put together another strong performance in 1A 9-Man football as they throttled Wright on Friday 40-18. The Hornets have all the pieces in place to win it all in 9-Man this year and have not been at full strength since Dalton Schaefer injured his shoulder in the season opening game against Shoshoni.
Kaycee Makes it 3 for 3 in 6-Man Football Overpowering Ten Sleep
1A 6 Man football is loaded with good teams and Kaycee is right in there with 3 wins in 3 games following a 51-6 road win over Ten Sleep. Kaycee is a relatively young team but they have been getting super production from Vaun Pierson, Xavier Strothman, and Ruben Cleveland. The Bucs have beaten HEM and Meeteetse and they have a big rivalry game this week against Midwest.
Wyoming High School Tennis Championships: Sept. 22-24, 2022
The last week of high school tennis is finally here with the state tournament this weekend. State tennis takes place in Gillette once again. It will start on Thursday, Sept. 22, and finish on Saturday, Sept. 24, when the champions will be crowned. Below is a link to the state tennis tournament information, including times, locations, and rules.
Air quality health alert issued for northeastern Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Blowing dust Thursday driven by wind gusts as high as 50 mph has prompted an air quality health alert for the Powder River Basin, according to the National Weather Service. The health alert went into effect at 6 a.m. Sept. 22, and will continue until 4...
Pronghorn causes rollover on Union Chapel Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A teenage driver was taken to the hospital Monday night after a wildlife collision caused his vehicle to overturn on Union Chapel Road, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was reportedly westbound on Union Chapel Road in a 2006 Ford...
Uprising, presents to Rock Springs City Council regarding Human Trafficking in SWC
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Uprising, a group based out of Sheridan Wyoming gave a presentation to Rock Springs City Council during its regular session last night September 20, 2022. The organization’s focus is education and awareness of human trafficking and its effect on Wyoming. Key speaker, Terri Markham, co-founder, and executive director presented to the board how human trafficking can present itself, how victims can be missed and how legislation at the state and local levels can help.
Gillette library adult program coordinator: basement has water damage
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library in Gillette suffered water damage after a water main unexpectedly broke Monday. “All of the water — my understanding is a lot of water — came into the basement which houses our Young Adult Department and Technical Services Department (where all our collection is processed), as well as a couple offices, a storage room, and a staff work room and break room,” Campbell County Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Genevieve Schlekeway said Tuesday afternoon.
Rapid City man identified in fatal Spearfish crash
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have confirmed the death of a 43-year-old man following a crash near Spearfish on September 17. Austin Prudich, of Rapid City, was travelling west on Highway 14A on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he rounded a curve and left the roadway. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a Spearfish hospital where he died.
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Sept. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Sept. 19, GPD. Officers responded to a Gillette residence after a...
Body found in northern Campbell County that of missing Gillette man
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A body found in a recreation area north of Gillette earlier this week has been identified as missing Gillette man Bryan E. Morgan, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Friday. Morgan, 37, was located in the Weston Hills Recreation Area on Sept. 14 around 10 a.m....
Forest Service may double Hunter Campground overnight fees in 2023
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Overnight camping fees at a popular equestrian campground east of the Cloud Peak Wilderness could more than double next year, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting in 2023, the forest service is proposing to increase overnight camping fees at Hunter Campground from $10 per night...
Stephan Zacharias resigns from Rockpile Museum educator position
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias resigned his position at the Rockpile Museum. His last day was Sept. 17, Rockpile Museum Director Robert Henning told County 17 today. Zacharias had worked for the Rockpile Museum for about 3 and one-half years, Henning said. A position vacancy justification is...
Suspicious Circumstances on Wyoming Avenue
On September 21, 2022, the Sheridan Police Department received a report of a man. carrying an ax while cutting through several front yards on Wyoming Avenue. Footage of. the man was captured on a privately owned surveillance camera. These circumstances understandably caused some alarm in the neighborhood. Officers made contact...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Sept. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 17, Wright, CCSO. A man reported four 2-foot-by-4-foot solar panels were...
Former poaching witness charged with wanton destruction of big game
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man formerly associated with a poaching investigation as a witness has been charged with illegally shooting a deer from a vehicle and letting the animal go to waste, Campbell County court records say. Domonic Cerda, 18, has been charged with wanton destruction of a big...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Prison recommended for man in brass knuckle assault
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man accused of punching another man with brass knuckles and later attacking two police officers may see up to 12 years in prison. Jason David Sieler, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 2 to aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer, both felonies.
