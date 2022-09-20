Read full article on original website
Babynina
2d ago
Sad ! well he should be held accountable for his Actions! Period.! If He knew that while driving and he could have prevented this accident " by hitting a wall of something else ! But No! he decided to hit them cars and causing there death ☠️
Reply(1)
2
Nancy None
2d ago
ha,that's nothing try driving on I 10tbrough Phoenix , watched a girl texting with her phone on her steering wheel doing 75!!!! those people cause fatalities and they walk by away !!! put your phone down or pull over if you can't wait 5 minutes!!!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Couple killed in southern Arizona plane crash identified
DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico. Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.
fox10phoenix.com
Trooper crashes into wrong-way driver near Arizona-New Mexico border, DPS says
SANDERS, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper put himself in harm's way on Wednesday morning to stop a wrong-way driver in eastern Arizona. DPS says the trooper crashed his vehicle into a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in Sanders. "A DPS trooper used his patrol vehicle to...
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
fox10phoenix.com
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona
Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
AZFamily
Police seek help finding two suspects in Prescott pharmacy robbery
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Prescott Valley Police Department are asking the public for help finding two suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy Wednesday night. Police say the two men stole opioids from a Walgreens near SR 69 and Glassford Hill Road around 7:20 p.m. One of the suspects jumped over the counter and demanded prescription drugs from employees, who were not injured during the ordeal, police say. Officers arrived shortly after the robbery and tried to find the two men, but weren’t successful.
AZFamily
Couple onboard deadly plane crash near Seligman were headed to Las Vegas
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County Deputies have identified a couple as the pilot and passenger who died in a plane crash near Seligman last week. Authorities say they were headed to Las Vegas from Wichita Falls when around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the plane was reported missing after it went off the radar in a remote area north of Seligman. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report and saw smoke, but weren’t able to locate the aircraft. Later that day, an Arizona DPS Air Rescue Helicopter found the crash site, where they found the pilot, Chad Wilson, 42, and the passenger Brandi Wilson, 42, dead.
Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police
Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
National Park Service investigating shooting at Petrified Forest in Arizona
PHOENIX — A bullet from a gunshot struck an unmarked National Park Service vehicle at Petrified Forest National Park in northeastern Arizona on Tuesday. The National Park Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting that occurred in the morning, the park announced in a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allaboutarizonanews.com
Troopers Seize Nearly 300 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Two Traffic Stops on I-10 North of Tucson
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers intercept dangerous drug loads coming into Arizona. On the evening of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a maroon Chrysler sedan on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock.
California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...
‘Safe by the grace of God.’ NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
It was the first plane crash and fire there in 30 years.
AZFamily
Documents reveal new details on 4th grader that brought a gun to Queen Creek school
Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding...
Victims of mid-air plane collision that killed 3 in Colorado identified
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The three men killed in a mid-air collision involving two planes on Saturday morning in Colorado were identified Monday morning. According to KDVR, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified those killed as follows:. Daniel Wilmoth, 22. Samuel Fisher, 23. Henry Butler, 69. A single-engine...
Colorado Off-Roading Tour Car Falls Over 100 Feet Off Cliff, Killing 3
Three people on an off-roading tour died after their car fell more than 100 feet off a cliff in Southwestern Colorado on Monday, Sept. 12. According to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler, the group was traveling North on County Road 36 near Yankee Boy Basin between11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. when their Jeep Gladiator slipped off the edge of the road. The Jeep first fell around 110 feet before hitting the ground. Then, it continued to roll down a rocky cliffside for another 142 feet.
A Missing New Mexico Woman Has Been Found Dead
"A missing New Mexico woman was found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of her murder." —Ryan Boetel. "On Sept. 14, New Mexico Department of Transportation employees working on a road sign on Highway 60 near Mountainair found Karla Aguilera dead and in bushes about 20 feet from the roadway, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputy. She had been shot and was wearing a torn and partially removed skirt, according to the complaint. Aguilera's daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told deputies that their step father, Rosalio Aguilera Gamboa, 50, had taken their mother to a hotel two days prior and wouldn't tell them which hotel." —Ryan Boetel.
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
Comments / 12