SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County Deputies have identified a couple as the pilot and passenger who died in a plane crash near Seligman last week. Authorities say they were headed to Las Vegas from Wichita Falls when around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the plane was reported missing after it went off the radar in a remote area north of Seligman. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report and saw smoke, but weren’t able to locate the aircraft. Later that day, an Arizona DPS Air Rescue Helicopter found the crash site, where they found the pilot, Chad Wilson, 42, and the passenger Brandi Wilson, 42, dead.

SELIGMAN, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO