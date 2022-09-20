ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Babynina
2d ago

Sad ! well he should be held accountable for his Actions! Period.! If He knew that while driving and he could have prevented this accident " by hitting a wall of something else ! But No! he decided to hit them cars and causing there death ☠️

Nancy None
2d ago

ha,that's nothing try driving on I 10tbrough Phoenix , watched a girl texting with her phone on her steering wheel doing 75!!!! those people cause fatalities and they walk by away !!! put your phone down or pull over if you can't wait 5 minutes!!!!!

AZFamily

Couple killed in southern Arizona plane crash identified

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators have identified the two people who died in a plane crash in southern Arizona last week as a married couple from Mexico. Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a DPS trooper on patrol spotted a large plume of smoke near Interstate 8 and Spot Road east of the town of Dateland. In a nearby desert area, the trooper found a small plane on fire.
AZFamily

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
ABC 15 News

DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona

Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
AZFamily

Police seek help finding two suspects in Prescott pharmacy robbery

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Prescott Valley Police Department are asking the public for help finding two suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy Wednesday night. Police say the two men stole opioids from a Walgreens near SR 69 and Glassford Hill Road around 7:20 p.m. One of the suspects jumped over the counter and demanded prescription drugs from employees, who were not injured during the ordeal, police say. Officers arrived shortly after the robbery and tried to find the two men, but weren’t successful.
AZFamily

Couple onboard deadly plane crash near Seligman were headed to Las Vegas

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County Deputies have identified a couple as the pilot and passenger who died in a plane crash near Seligman last week. Authorities say they were headed to Las Vegas from Wichita Falls when around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the plane was reported missing after it went off the radar in a remote area north of Seligman. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report and saw smoke, but weren’t able to locate the aircraft. Later that day, an Arizona DPS Air Rescue Helicopter found the crash site, where they found the pilot, Chad Wilson, 42, and the passenger Brandi Wilson, 42, dead.
KWTX

Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
Outsider.com

Colorado Off-Roading Tour Car Falls Over 100 Feet Off Cliff, Killing 3

Three people on an off-roading tour died after their car fell more than 100 feet off a cliff in Southwestern Colorado on Monday, Sept. 12. According to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler, the group was traveling North on County Road 36 near Yankee Boy Basin between11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. when their Jeep Gladiator slipped off the edge of the road. The Jeep first fell around 110 feet before hitting the ground. Then, it continued to roll down a rocky cliffside for another 142 feet.
Daniella Cressman

A Missing New Mexico Woman Has Been Found Dead

"A missing New Mexico woman was found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of her murder." —Ryan Boetel. "On Sept. 14, New Mexico Department of Transportation employees working on a road sign on Highway 60 near Mountainair found Karla Aguilera dead and in bushes about 20 feet from the roadway, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputy. She had been shot and was wearing a torn and partially removed skirt, according to the complaint. Aguilera's daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told deputies that their step father, Rosalio Aguilera Gamboa, 50, had taken their mother to a hotel two days prior and wouldn't tell them which hotel." —Ryan Boetel.
MOUNTAINAIR, NM

