Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Perkasie, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Washington Examiner

Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?

Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Hempfield Township man accused of leaving Congress members over 200 obscene voicemails

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is charged with leaving obscene and racially-charged voicemails for members of Congress.Detectives arrested Mark Ray of Hempfield Township after being contacted by U.S. Capitol Police.Ray allegedly left more than 200 voicemails to 35 different Congress members. He's charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment. 
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
