Roseville, MI

Twilight Zone°
2d ago

if the man was being attacked by the dog then I could see that as a justified defense. Otherwise he should be locked up *

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Roseville police searching for man who stabbed 2 dogs, killing one

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police in Roseville are looking for a man who stabbed two dogs and killed one of them. 18-year-old Versharria Brown said she still can’t believe her 10-month-old puppy, Jinks, was stabbed in the head and killed after it got out of the backyard by a person believed to be a neighbor.
ROSEVILLE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules

Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
truecrimedaily

3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Flint Township apartment complex

FLINT TWP., MI – Police have identified the 29-year-old man shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police said they were dispatched around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, to Sunridge Apartments and Townhouses, 3348 Flushing Road, following reports of a shooting.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Instagram post leads to more charges in Westland gun store break-in

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another person is facing charges after authorities say photos on Instagram showed him with stolen guns. According to a court filing, photos showing Tivon Jaquess Jr. holding an AK-style weapon were posted on Instagram on Sept. 16. On Tuesday, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol,...
WESTLAND, MI

