Twilight Zone°
2d ago
if the man was being attacked by the dog then I could see that as a justified defense. Otherwise he should be locked up *
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Men in black SUV try to kidnap infant from mother who was pushing stroller on Gibraltar sidewalk
GIBRALTAR, Mich. – Two men in a black SUV tried to kidnap an infant from a mother who was pushing the child in a stroller on a Gibraltar sidewalk. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the area of Navarre Street and South Gibraltar Road. A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
23-year-old man from Detroit pleads guilty to spree of 3 violent carjacking’s
DETROIT – Rayquan Sturgis, 23, of Detroit, pled guilty Thursday to a spree of three violent carjacking’s he committed between June 10, 2020, and July 7, 2020, on the city’s west side. Sturgis also pled guilty to additional charges of using a firearm during carjacking’s. Sturgis...
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Victims carjacked by men after tracking down juvenile who stole wallet at Detroit park
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people who were carjacked in Detroit on Sunday were tracking down someone who stole a wallet when they returned and found a group of armed suspects surrounding their truck, according to court paperwork. Investigators say the three victims were playing basketball at a park at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who murdered 29-year-old outside Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 sentenced
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who shot and killed a 29-year-old man outside of Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison. Damon Parker Terrelle was sentenced on Tuesday on second-degree murder and felony firearm convictions. The initial shooting happened at 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man carjacks vehicle with 95-year-old woman in passenger seat, Detroit police say
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 95-year-old woman reported being carjacked in Detroit. The incident happened at 2 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 19) in the area of Woodward Avenue and Merrill Plaisance Street. Police said a 95-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle, a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Roseville police searching for man who stabbed 2 dogs, killing one
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police in Roseville are looking for a man who stabbed two dogs and killed one of them. 18-year-old Versharria Brown said she still can’t believe her 10-month-old puppy, Jinks, was stabbed in the head and killed after it got out of the backyard by a person believed to be a neighbor.
Have you seen Noelle? Southfield police searching for teen who disappeared while leaving for school
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old Southfield girl who was last seen Monday morning. The Southfield Police Department said Noelle Carroll was last seen as she was leaving for school around 6:45 a.m. two days ago
Dearborn Press & Guide
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house in Dearborn Heights
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for 2 who broke into American Coney Island, stole empty cash register
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects who broke into American Coney Island and stole an empty cash register. The incident occurred at 5:33 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 100 block of West Lafayette in Detroit. The suspects fled on foot. Detectives are investigating...
DPD looking for man who pulled a gun on gas station employee after he was caught trying to steal
The search is on for a man who Detroit police officials say pulled a gun on an employee who caught him trying to steal at a gas station on Grand River Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Irate man carrying baby barefoot rants at Detroit police, tries to steal cruiser on video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maria Mariweather couldn't believe what she was seeing - a man ranting while carrying a baby and yelling at police officers on Detroit's west side. Mariweather captured the disturbing scene on her phone. "This is the part right here - I’m like oh my God," she...
Detroit News
Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules
Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 children charged as adults after 14-year-old fatally stabbed near Fraser schools
FRASER, Mich. – Three children have been charged as adults after one teenager was fatally stabbed and two were injured in Fraser. According to officials, all three victims were taken to a local hospital when police got to the scene. The 14-year-old died from his injuries. The stabbing occurred...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Funeral held for Detroit officer who suffered 24 years of gunshot wound complications
DETROIT – A Detroit officer who was severely injured from a gunshot wound 24 years ago has passed away. Lloyd Michael Todd was laid to rest nine days ago. It was Dec. 5 when Todd and his partner responded from the 9th Precinct to a call of the kidnapping of a mother and daughter.
Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Flint Township apartment complex
FLINT TWP., MI – Police have identified the 29-year-old man shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police said they were dispatched around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, to Sunridge Apartments and Townhouses, 3348 Flushing Road, following reports of a shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Instagram post leads to more charges in Westland gun store break-in
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another person is facing charges after authorities say photos on Instagram showed him with stolen guns. According to a court filing, photos showing Tivon Jaquess Jr. holding an AK-style weapon were posted on Instagram on Sept. 16. On Tuesday, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol,...
