Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Discussion begins on updating Sioux Falls event center complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Discussions have started back up on what to do with the Sioux Falls event center complex. The complex includes the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Convention Center and Arena and the Birdcage. The city is working in hopes to revitalize the area for the hundreds...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

12 Sioux Falls leaders to run 437 miles for suicide prevention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a mission to bolster both physical and mental wellness, an inaugural event, The 437 Project, consists of a team of 12 runners who will run 437 miles relay-style across the state of South Dakota, raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Each...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Native American Day parade returning to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After two years of absence, the Native American Day parade is returning to the streets of Sioux Falls this October. Due to COVID-19, the parade was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 but now, organizers Char Green-Maximo and Shaina Yellowback are excited to bring the festivities back to downtown Sioux Falls. They think this year’s event will be the biggest one yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Over 100 women came together to build homes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 100 women are volunteering over the next few days to help address the housing shortage in Sioux Falls. It’s part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Women Build Event.” Over the next three days, around 120 women will lend their skills working on three twin homes that will provide housing for six families in a part of Millard Acres, a housing development in northeast Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center to open within weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Amazon fulfillment center is set to open in Sioux Falls within weeks, creating approximately 1,000 full-time job opportunities. The regional spokesman Scott Seroka confirmed the information with SiouxFalls.Business, saying, “We are now hiring for various jobs at this facility – all of which offer at least $15.50 per hour and comprehensive benefits.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Multi-Cultural Center to integrate with Lutheran Social Services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls and Lutheran Social Services are moving into the future together. By next month, the two organizations will be under the same administration. For as small of an organization the Multi-Cultural Center is, it’s had great impact in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You

When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeling like fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern South Dakota, including in Aberdeen, until 10 a.m. Make sure to cover your plants!. Clouds will begin to slowly increase throughout the day from west to east as highs only get into the lower to mid 60s. Rain will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. Right now, we’ll just see a few hundredths of an inch of rain to maybe a tenth of an inch. We’ll be clearing much quicker in western South Dakota so in places like Pierre, you’ll be dry for Friday, but in places like Sioux Falls, some showers will still linger Friday morning. The football games Friday night look to be dry as the rain will clear out by then.
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City leadership weighs what to do with downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City leadership continues to evaluate the best way to utilize the unfinished, multi-million-dollar parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls City Council and city administration discussed the beginning of those visions at Tuesday afternoon’s public information meeting. The mayor’s Chief...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

