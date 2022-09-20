Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Discussion begins on updating Sioux Falls event center complex
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Discussions have started back up on what to do with the Sioux Falls event center complex. The complex includes the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Convention Center and Arena and the Birdcage. The city is working in hopes to revitalize the area for the hundreds...
dakotanewsnow.com
12 Sioux Falls leaders to run 437 miles for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a mission to bolster both physical and mental wellness, an inaugural event, The 437 Project, consists of a team of 12 runners who will run 437 miles relay-style across the state of South Dakota, raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Each...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
KELOLAND TV
Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
KELOLAND TV
Native American Day parade returning to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After two years of absence, the Native American Day parade is returning to the streets of Sioux Falls this October. Due to COVID-19, the parade was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 but now, organizers Char Green-Maximo and Shaina Yellowback are excited to bring the festivities back to downtown Sioux Falls. They think this year’s event will be the biggest one yet.
Opening Date Set for Sioux Falls Leaf and Branch Drop-Off Sites
As we officially hit autumn on the calendar, we all know what's coming. Large piles of leaves and branches on our yards as our trees begin transitioning for the season. With that in mind, Sioux Falls has now set the dates and times for the city's leaf and branch drop-off sites.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
dakotanewsnow.com
Over 100 women came together to build homes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 100 women are volunteering over the next few days to help address the housing shortage in Sioux Falls. It’s part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Women Build Event.” Over the next three days, around 120 women will lend their skills working on three twin homes that will provide housing for six families in a part of Millard Acres, a housing development in northeast Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society celebrates 100th Anniversary by giving back to the community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Good Samaritan Society is celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving back to the community. Leading up to the milestone on Sept. 29, staff and residents from Good Samaritan Society – Prairie Creek in Sioux Falls volunteered at Feeding South Dakota. They...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center to open within weeks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Amazon fulfillment center is set to open in Sioux Falls within weeks, creating approximately 1,000 full-time job opportunities. The regional spokesman Scott Seroka confirmed the information with SiouxFalls.Business, saying, “We are now hiring for various jobs at this facility – all of which offer at least $15.50 per hour and comprehensive benefits.”
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Multi-Cultural Center to integrate with Lutheran Social Services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls and Lutheran Social Services are moving into the future together. By next month, the two organizations will be under the same administration. For as small of an organization the Multi-Cultural Center is, it’s had great impact in...
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeling like fall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Frost Advisory has been issued for northern South Dakota, including in Aberdeen, until 10 a.m. Make sure to cover your plants!. Clouds will begin to slowly increase throughout the day from west to east as highs only get into the lower to mid 60s. Rain will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. Right now, we’ll just see a few hundredths of an inch of rain to maybe a tenth of an inch. We’ll be clearing much quicker in western South Dakota so in places like Pierre, you’ll be dry for Friday, but in places like Sioux Falls, some showers will still linger Friday morning. The football games Friday night look to be dry as the rain will clear out by then.
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: A close-knit family filling a void in the world of fiber processing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A trio of a mother and two daughters saw a gap in their local fiber processing market. “I was looking for locally sourced wool. In yarn or fiber form and just couldn’t find it,” said Elizabeth Davelaar Co-Owner of the Mill.
dakotanewsnow.com
City leadership weighs what to do with downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City leadership continues to evaluate the best way to utilize the unfinished, multi-million-dollar parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls City Council and city administration discussed the beginning of those visions at Tuesday afternoon’s public information meeting. The mayor’s Chief...
