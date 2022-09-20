ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curtains close for August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ at Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre this weekend

By Brayden Garcia
The last chance to see August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play “Fences” is this weekend in Fort Worth.

“Fences” has been performed at the Circle Theatre in Fort Worth for nearly all of September and will host its final performance on Saturday. Next on the docket for the Circle Theatre is the play “Kodachrome” from Oct. 27 to Nov. 19.

Released in 1985, “Fences” is Wilson’s sixth play in his ten-part “Pittsburgh Cycle,” which was told across decades to document the African American experience in the 20th Century, according to the Circle Theatre

“Troy Maxson, a former star baseball player, is excluded from the major leagues, as a Black man. He is deemed ‘too old’ by the time the Majors begins admitting Black athletes. Troy’s bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his son, who now wants his own chance to become a football star, and his wife, who reevaluates their marriage when Troy comes home with a secret that changes their lives,” the Circle Theatre’s description of “Fences” reads .

Tickets are on sale for the final four performances taking place over Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $30-37 depending on which side of the stage you would like to sit.

Wilson’s play was adapted into a movie in 2016 by Denzel Washington, who acted, produced and directed the film. The movie adaption was nominated for four Oscars, winning one, at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, with Viola Davis taking home Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Rose Maxson.

