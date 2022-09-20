Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon.

On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a wooded area along Southeast County Line Road near the Baker County line for a report of human remains being found.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, it was suspected that the remains were indeed human and the scene was secured. Detectives and CCSO Forensics responded to the scene. A preliminary investigation was conducted, and the scene was held overnight for the investigation to resume into Tuesday.

CCSO said the scene will remain secured throughout Tuesday evening, as cadaver K9s from Ocala will be utilized to assist in the search Wednesday. Once the scene has been completely processed, detectives will work with other experts to attempt identification and determine a cause of death.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said: “These types of cases are uncommon in our area. There are a lot of questions we don’t have the answers to yet, but I am confident in our team’s ability to exhaust every lead and bring closure to this case.”

At this time, the cause of death and identity of the deceased are unknown. As further information becomes known, Action News Jax will update you.

The CCSO requests that anyone with information regarding this case to contact detectives at 386-758-1095. Information may also be shared through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County by calling 386-754-7099 or reporting online through www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.

