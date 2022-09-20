Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
Digital Trends
I love the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is winning my heart
Since the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, I’ve been a Fold guy. Earlier this year, I used the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as my daily driver for about six months and got so used to it that transitioning to my iPhone 13 Pro Max was a heartbreaking move. After all, I need that screen estate!
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
inputmag.com
How to remove the home screen search button in iOS 16
You’ve been searching the contents of your iPhone by swiping down on your home screen for years, but Apple decided to switch things up. On iPhones with iOS 16 installed, Apple added a search button right on your home screen, saving you a swipe, but creating an eyesore and hiding your home screen indicator in the process. Thankfully, you can very easily turn it off for good.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CNET
How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone
If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Digital Trends
Pixel Watch design video reveals what Google doesn’t want you to see
Google just dropped a teaser video titled “The Design of Google Pixel Watch” ahead of the smartwatch’s official debut at an event on October 6. The video does a neat job highlighting the smartwatch’s clean design with its curved glass aesthetics and the peppy band colors, all under a minute.
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 14 review: the familiar iPhone I can’t help but love
“The iPhone 14 isn't a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor. But with a great design, screen, performance, and cameras, that's far from a bad thing at all.”. “It’s just another iPhone.” That’s how I’ve heard a lot of people refer to the iPhone 14 — and for good reason. Compared to last year’s model, the iPhone 14 is a very familiar smartphone. It has the same design, screen, chipset, and a very similar camera system.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
Phone Arena
First iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test foretells expensive repairs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The cheaper 2022 iPhones scored excellent repairability rating for the first time since Apple invented the notch-y models because it redesigned the inside of the iPhone 14 and made the glass backplate easily removable, netting a replacement price of $169 instead of the $449 that an iPhone 13 rear damage requires at the moment.
AOL Corp
HP's massive flash laptop sale is here — get best sellers for as low as $190
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. HP is one of the most trusted computer...
notebookcheck.net
Update | Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a first glimpse of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
Update: Vivo has now gone ahead and finally set a date for the formal launch date of its X Fold+. The OEM now asserts that it owes its new symbolic suffix to its "evolved" form of strength, which probably refers to its premium, Galaxy Z Fold4-challenging specs. On that note,...
Best Samsung phones 2022
Samsung makes a lot of great phones, from $200 budget devices to $2,000 foldables. Here are the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2022.
Digital Trends
How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen
The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
The Verge
How to use Focus modes in iOS 16
Apple added Focus modes last year in iOS 15 to help you stay on task. The idea was to keep you “in the moment” by filtering out apps or notifications that you don’t want popping up during specific times. In iOS 16, Apple has also added some new options to streamline the process. That includes the ability to silence notifications from specific apps or people, as well as link Focus modes with lock screens and watchfaces.
Samsung Galaxy watch 5 review: The best Android smartwatch just got a tiny bit better
The Samsung Galaxy watch 5 could soon have a fight on its tiny, digital hands. Long considered to be Android’s answer to the Apple watch, Samsung’s main wearable will soon face fresh competition from Google’s first true smartwatch – the Pixel watch – which launches in weeks.Until then, the Samsung Galaxy watch 5 is still hands down the best Android watch you can buy. It might also remain the smartwatch of choice for owners of Samsung phones, who get to enjoy added functionality such as ECG readings and blood-pressure measurements, which are not available to anyone using the watch with...
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s $200 Jetson Orin Nano minicomputer is 80 times faster than the previous version
Nvidia announced the upcoming release of the Jetson Orin Nano, a system-on-module (SOM) that will power up the next generation of entry-level AI and robotics, during its GTC 2022 keynote today. Nvidia says this new version delivers an 80x increase in performance over the $99 Jetson Nano. The original version...
