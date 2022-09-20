Read full article on original website
WBTV
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday. Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat. Investigators said they’re zeroing in on...
Cox Mill High School evacuated after bomb threat Wednesday
CONCORD, N.C. — Cox Mill High School in Cabarrus County was evacuated for the second straight day over a bomb threat, school district officials confirmed Wednesday. A Cabarrus County Schools spokesperson said Cox Mill received a robocall bomb threat similar to calls that led to five school evacuations on Tuesday. Cox Mill was among the schools evacuated Tuesday, as well as Cox Mill Elementary, Jay M. Robinson High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. Mooresville High dismissed students early after a threat prompted a sweep of the building Tuesday morning.
Juvenile arrested for multiple Concord school bomb threats, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — Police have identified a juvenile suspect they say is responsible for several telephoned bomb threats to Cabarrus County schools. The Concord Police Department stated that an out-of-state tip from a concerned person led to the identification of a juvenile responsible for making bomb threats throughout Cabarrus County.
wccbcharlotte.com
Student Responsible for Bomb Threat Notes at Northwest Cabarrus High
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the student who made the bomb threats at Northwest Cabarrus High. On Monday and Tuesday, school leaders contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information about handwritten notes received by school staff detailing bomb threats. The school was evacuated on both days while deputies searched the school.
wccbcharlotte.com
Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again
CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
Student identified as suspect in bomb threats at Northwest Cabarrus HS
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A student at Northwest Cabarrus High School was identified as the suspect after multiple bomb threats were made at the school this week, investigators said. The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office confirmed a student at Northwest Cabarrus was responsible for the creation and distribution of a...
Update: Student To Face Charges For Bomb Threat At A Concord High School
Update: A student is set to face charges after a written bomb threat was found at Northwest Cabarrus High.
State officials advised Gaston County Schools to not use system causing payroll issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Emails released between state officials show that Gaston County Schools administrators were advised to not transition to a payroll system that has led to missing paychecks and retirement funds. North Carolina Representative Kelly Hastings (R-110) revealed emails between him and Eric Moore, North Carolina General...
Mooresville High School raises security for home football games after bomb threat
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville High School announced new security measures for home football games after a bomb threat was made at the school earlier this week. Mooresville High was among five schools evacuated this week for bomb threats. Cox Mill and Northwest Cabarrus were evacuated multiple times this week due to threats, Cabarrus County officials said.
WBTV
Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
Student identified in connection with bomb threats made at local schools this week
NORTH CAROLINA — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decisions come just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason. Later...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat
UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
WCNC
