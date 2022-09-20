ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

WCNC

Cox Mill High School evacuated after bomb threat Wednesday

CONCORD, N.C. — Cox Mill High School in Cabarrus County was evacuated for the second straight day over a bomb threat, school district officials confirmed Wednesday. A Cabarrus County Schools spokesperson said Cox Mill received a robocall bomb threat similar to calls that led to five school evacuations on Tuesday. Cox Mill was among the schools evacuated Tuesday, as well as Cox Mill Elementary, Jay M. Robinson High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. Mooresville High dismissed students early after a threat prompted a sweep of the building Tuesday morning.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Student Responsible for Bomb Threat Notes at Northwest Cabarrus High

CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the student who made the bomb threats at Northwest Cabarrus High. On Monday and Tuesday, school leaders contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information about handwritten notes received by school staff detailing bomb threats. The school was evacuated on both days while deputies searched the school.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again

CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat

UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
MOORESVILLE, NC
