ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception

Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Checking in on Georgia football transfers

How are Georgia football transfers performing during the 2022 college football season?. Numerous former Georgia Bulldogs are making big impacts at their new schools. Former Georgia receiver Matt Landers is Arkansas‘ leading receiver. Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber had a critical pick-six last week for the Gators. Tons of former...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Florida redshirt tracker

Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier has made it abundantly clear that he does not view age or experience as barriers when evaluating whether or not one of his players is ready for game reps, adding that he anticipated having several true freshmen filling at least key reserve roles, if not more, this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
Person
Nick Hill
Person
Jay Hill
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama OC, Bill O'Brien, a top candidate for Nebraska HC

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, has been listed as one of the top three candidates for the Nebraska head coaching job. O’Brien has previously served as head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Houston Texans, with neither stint being overly successful. During his time at State College, he was 15-9, while going 54-52 in the NFL.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy