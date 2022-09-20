Read full article on original website
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator a Top Candidate For Two Power 5 Openings
The Alabama Crimson Tide is 3-0 through the first three weeks of the college football season. Things are rolling in Tuscaloosa, but that's not the case throughout college football. Two Power 5 schools have already fired their head coaches after early season ineptitude. Nebraska relieved Scott Frost of his coaching...
thecomeback.com
Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception
Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
Where is Clemson in this national analyst's updated top 8 rankings?
A national college football analyst released his updated top eight rankings following Week 3 of the season. Former Florida State quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has Clemson (...)
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat Watch: Picking up the Pieces at Arizona State, Nebraska and Who’s Next?
Let it be known, officially, that the NCAA never gets their man. Ever. Throughout history, the now-decomposing NCAA enforcement division has struck out at tagging any major head coach atop a program committing violations with any kind of significant punishment. Herm Edwards might have truly been their best bet, just...
WATCH: Neal Brown Virginia Tech Postgame
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media following the return of the Black Diamond Rivalry.
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
Checking in on Georgia football transfers
How are Georgia football transfers performing during the 2022 college football season?. Numerous former Georgia Bulldogs are making big impacts at their new schools. Former Georgia receiver Matt Landers is Arkansas‘ leading receiver. Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber had a critical pick-six last week for the Gators. Tons of former...
Florida redshirt tracker
Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier has made it abundantly clear that he does not view age or experience as barriers when evaluating whether or not one of his players is ready for game reps, adding that he anticipated having several true freshmen filling at least key reserve roles, if not more, this season.
Alabama OC, Bill O'Brien, a top candidate for Nebraska HC
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, has been listed as one of the top three candidates for the Nebraska head coaching job. O’Brien has previously served as head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Houston Texans, with neither stint being overly successful. During his time at State College, he was 15-9, while going 54-52 in the NFL.
