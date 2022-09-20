Have you seen him? DPD looking for man suspected of stealing credit card
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a man suspected of using a stolen credit card at a gas station.
According to a Facebook post by Dayton Police and Fire, the suspect allegedly used a stolen credit card at the OM Oil located at 1535 North Keowee St.Dayton man faces 20 years for African prince fraud scheme
The suspect is a white male, approximately 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid hooded shirt and blue jean shorts. He has a tattoo on his right arm and leg.
The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon two-door vehicle, similar to an Alero.
If you have any information, police ask that you contact Dayton Police Department Financial Crimes Detective Jerry Bell at 937-333-2388. You can also submit a tip to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 2