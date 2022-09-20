Read full article on original website
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hours
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fight
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High School
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!
On Friday, September 16th in a pre-game ceremony, Jarvis Landry received the special honor of having #80, his jersey number retired by Lutcher High School. Landry attended Lutcher, LSU and is now a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. While attending Lutcher, he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. During his 3 years playing for the Bulldogs, Landry racked up 241 receptions, 3,902 yards and 50 touchdowns. During his senior year, Landry was considered a five-star recruit according to Rivals.com and he was ranked the 4th best receiver in the country. After graduating from Lutcher, Landry attended LSU playing for 3 seasons under Les Miles. He was named a second team ALL-SEC selection in his junior year. Landry chose to forgo his senior season and declare for the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was drafted in the 2nd round, with the 63rd pick by the Miami Dolphins. Landry played 4 seasons in Miami until he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. In March of this year, he was released by the Browns. As a free agent, he was signed by the Saints in May. Landry recently changed his jersey number from #80 to #5, so it looks like he has retired his number as well.
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fight
Former head coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton had a lot to say about the fight that happened during Sunday's game that led to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans getting handed a one-game suspension from the league. Evans decided to shove Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after Lattimore got into an altercation with Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The initial cause of the altercation is unknown, but it looks like Tom Brady had words with Lattimore and for some reason, Fournette decided to make it physical. After the fight, officials decided to eject both Lattimore and Evans from the game but as of now, only Evans has been suspended. No word yet on if a fine will be imposed on either player.
