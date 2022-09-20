Read full article on original website
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
EW.com
The best Star Trek series, ranked
Star Trek is one of the greatest franchises ever created. If you're new to the world of transporters and holodecks, you have so much wonderful content to catch up on — of course, some would say too much content. With 850 episodes and counting (all of which you can...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Details Season 3's New "Hero Ship"
Star Trek fans, meet the USS Titan-A, the new ship at the center of Star Trek: Picard's third and final season. The Titan-A debuted in the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer released on Star Trek Day, with Seven of Nine aboard as commander, having finally joined Starfleet. But the USS Titan-A is not the same Titan that Will Riker left the Enterprise to command in Star Trek: Nemesis, though they do share a connection and some parts. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas explained the connection between the two Titan ships in a new interview with TrekMovie.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Milly Alcock Of ‘House Of The Dragon’ Calls Out Fans For Pitting Her Against Co-Star
The actor who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen pointed out how some fans — “mostly men” — are behaving in a “f**king ironic” way.
thedigitalfix.com
Paddy Considine explains Viserys’ disease in House of the Dragon
Shakespeare wrote, “heavy is the head that wears the crown” and no character on TV knows that better at the moment than House of the Dragon’s King Viserys (Paddy Considine). As the patriarch of House Targaryen, the royal family of Westeros, poor Viserys has a lot on his plate.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?
Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy arrives as Rhaenyra and the world bids Milly Alcock farewell
The moment that many House of the Dragon fans had dreaded finally arrived during last night’s fifth episode. The next time the HBO prequel series comes on our small screens, it will be Emma D’Arcy portraying a much older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Red Keep, having picked up the mantle after Milly Alcock’s younger version. The same is also true of Emily Carey’s Alicent Hightower, who is being replaced by Olivia Cooke.
ComicBook
NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit
Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Fan Favorite Shot in Crossover Premiere
The Law & Order season premiere mega-crossover between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime saved one of its most shocking moments for the third hour, an hour that focused heavily on Jack and the prosecution team attempting to find a way to take down Sirenko and the person he answers to. Big spoilers from here on out, so you've been warned. Thanks to video from Ava's phone being thrown out of the case, the prosecution's case rested solely on the testimony of Nicole, but before they could move forward her location was attacked by gunmen, and Amanda Rollins ended up being shot and heavily wounded during the firefight.
What Time Does ‘Andor’ Come Out on Disney+?
Another new “Star Wars” series is arriving imminently, but “Andor” is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Set years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” this new series is devoid of Jedi, Sith or bounty hunters and instead focuses on the regular, working-class people who are sparked to ignite a rebellion in the lead-up to the events of George Lucas’ iconic “A New Hope.”
ComicBook
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
‘Andor’: The 12-Hour Movie Comes for Star Wars
In the press notes for Andor, the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, star Diego Luna says he was attracted to reprise his role from Rogue One as Rebel spy Cassian Andor “because I was told it will be a 12-episode series that will be as much like a film as it can be.” Later, he says, “It feels like we are making a very long movie.” This is a depressingly common sentiment in TV these days, suggesting one or two things. Somehow, 20-plus years after The Sopranos elevated the idea of what television storytelling could be, film people are still...
House of the Dragon episode 6 teaser introduces the recast main characters
The new trailer also confirms the fate of Viserys
ComicBook
Andor Star Diego Luna Celebrates His Return To Star Wars: "Thank You All for the Amazing Ride"
This week saw the long-awaited debut of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+ and fans of the franchise are excited to see Diego Luna back as Cassian Andor for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theatres. Currently, the prequel series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and an 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." Yesterday, Luna took to social media to celebrate his return to Star Wars.
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
ComicBook
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
