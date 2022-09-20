Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor removing street parking to extend Division Street bikeway
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is removing four blocks of street parking to extend the new Division Street bikeway. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK the measure to eliminate parking for cars on the west side of Division from Hoover Avenue to Hill Street and on the east side of Division from Hill to Packard Street.
Ann Arbor OKs agreement for big Stadium Boulevard development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have signed off on plans for a four-story development coming near Trader Joe’s. City Council unanimously approved a development agreement this week for the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., which calls for 185 housing units replacing the University Inn. The...
Ann Arbor city hall was in the dark on $20M state earmark for riverfront project
ANN ARBOR, MI — For months, not even Ann Arbor city leaders were clued in that a major riverfront redevelopment the city has been interested in for a decade was getting state funding. “We found out about it when we saw it in the news,” City Administrator Milton Dohoney...
thesuntimesnews.com
Seven marijuana dispensaries in progress in Saline
There are no fewer than seven companies at various points in the application process to set up brick-and-mortar marijuana dispensaries in the city of Saline alone. The Saline City Council approved the penultimate stage in the application of one of those businesses on September 12 for High Society Dispensary to establish their location medicinal and adult use marijuana dispensary at 465 East Michigan Avenue.
See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M
ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
Ann Arbor’s proposed ban on red-light turns downtown raises equity concerns
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are holding off on banning cars from turning at red lights downtown just yet. City Council debated the pedestrian-safety proposal introduced by Council Member Erica Briggs, D-5th Ward, Monday night, Sept, 19, ultimately deciding to postpone it until Oct. 3. If the...
Ann Arbor La-Z-Boy in former Joe’s Crab Shack could open as soon as December
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor customers will soon be able to shop for comfortable recliners and plush sectionals at a La-Z-Boy showroom in a former restaurant. Joe’s Crab Shack, 3020 Lohr Road, shut down in 2017 after the company pulled out of Michigan. La-Z-Boy confirmed in October 2021 that it would open a location in the space.
‘Executive ranch’ offers custom construction for $949K just minutes from Michigan Stadium
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A custom brick ranch-style home tucked into a secluded corner west of Ann Arbor is more than meets the eye. The home at 6530 Heron Court in Lodi Township is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath executive ranch whose understated lines conceal its 3,000-square foot floorplan, high ceilings and a multi-tiered composite deck with built-in swim spa overlooking verdant fields.
Traveling bike-repair business expands to Ann Arbor area
ANN ARBOR, MI — A mobile bicycle-repair service is now pulling up to Ann Arbor driveways. Little Bus Bikes, a traveling bike-repair business, recently expanded its service into Ann Arbor with the addition of new employee Trevor Delandsheer. “I grew up riding bikes all my life … and I’ve...
fox2detroit.com
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
With Saline courthouse expansion on hold, Chelsea lobbies to preserve court services
CHELSEA, MI - Chelsea city leaders are rallying western Washtenaw County residents and communities to voice their support for maintaining court services in the city, which now houses one of the few county facilities west of Zeeb Road. On Monday, Sept. 19, they voted unanimously to draft a letter re-upping...
$42 million renovation of University of Michigan medical research unit proposed
ANN ARBOR, MI - A proposed $42 million renovation and repurposing of two University of Michigan Medical Science wings will go before the university’s Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 22. The project would renovate about 60,000 square feet of space across three levels of UM’s Medical Science Unit...
annarborwithkids.com
Chela’s – Restaurant Review
We first dined at Bobcat Bonnie’s Ypsilanti as a family in February 2020. Throughout the pandemic, it has been one of our favorite locations for takeout. They have a nice selection of vegan and vegetarian options when we are dining with friends who are vegetarian. My husband and I returned on a date night outdoors.
Whitmore Lake Schools seeking source of lead that exceeded state action level in building
WHITMORE LAKE, MI - Whitmore Lake Public Schools is working with Washtenaw County Environmental Health to determine the source of lead that exceeded state action levels in three locations during recent routine testing. Superintendent Tom DeKeyser informed families of Whitmore Lake Middle/High School students that the district needed to take...
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor plans to ban turning right on red lights downtown to curb pedestrian crashes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Under a new resolution, turning right on a red light in downtown Ann Arbor would be illegal. The move is to reduce pedestrian crashes in a very busy area. Only buses would be exempt from the rule. "Students will walk and just run across...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete closure of I-94 in Detroit this weekend — What to know
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bubble tea shop steps away from University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor closes
ANN ARBOR – The downtown area of Ann Arbor has seen a bubble tea boom in recent years, with some shops located just storefronts apart. Chatime, which opened just ahead of the boba craze in the State Street District, announced an immediate closure on Saturday on its Facebook page.
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
A lane of a well-traveled Jackson street is closing for a month for manhole work
JACKSON, MI – A lane of a well-traveled Jackson street is closing for about a month so AT&T can rehabilitate one of its manholes. Fourth Street is closing to southbound traffic at Griswold Street for the closure, which is not a city of Jackson initiative, city officials said. Construction...
