$2 billion expansion planned in Camden for Cooper University Health Care

CAMDEN - Cooper University Health Care and the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to Camden with the announcement of a planned $2 billion expansion at the city's campus.

According to Cooper officials, the investment is the largest in Camden County history.

"Today is a day of celebration, an amazing achievement," Cooper Board of Trustees Chairman George Norcross III said Monday during a ceremony marking the expansion.

Norcross was joined by several speakers at the event, including a pair of political players from different sides of the aisle in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and former Gov. Chris Christie. Norcross labeled both as "largely responsible" for Cooper to be in position to embark on this expansion.

"Gov. Christie, when he was governor, took it upon himself to in effect adopt the city of Camden," Norcross said, noting the former governor's commitment to public safety and education as a turning point for the city.

"In the last five years, Gov. Murphy has continued that work, continuing to support our endeavors," Norcross added. "He has put his money where his mouth is, he has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the continuance of an American success story — namely the city of Camden."

Murphy called the expansion a "historic occasion."

"Historic not just for Cooper University Health Care, not just for the city of Camden, not just for South Jersey, but for the entire state," Murphy said.

For Christie, the expansion speaks to the direction Camden is going.

"People from every industry now look at this city as a place where it makes sense to invest," Christie said. "I don't expect anybody, except for those in the Cooper Foundation and those who support it, to be doing what they're doing in Camden for charitable purposes. Camden becomes a great city again that it once was because people also feel they can come here and prosper, and make money, and have our capitalist system work to reward their great ideas, and their hard work and their confidence in their fellow citizens. And we see that happening every day, and this $2 billion investment is just the largest and best example of what we see happening here ..."

Norcross called the expansion project "a complete reconstruction of Cooper as we know it."

Plans call for three new clinical towers with more than 100 new, private rooms and more than 100 new beds. The expansion, according to Cooper, will include "emerging technologies and innovations to provide the latest care and support" to patients.

Cooper officials hope the new state-of-the-art facilities will help "attract and retain the very best physicians and staff."

Another major part of the expansion will focus on education and teaching space for Cooper's academic medical center

Cooper, with more than 8,500 employees, including more than 800 doctors, is home to South Jersey's only Level I trauma center. The healthcare system also includes, the region's only Level II pediatric trauma center, three area urgent care facilities and more than 100 offices. It has regional hubs in Camden, Cherry Hill, Voorhees, Willingboro and Sewell.

Cooper is also affiliated with Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, which opened in 2012 and also located in Camden.

In 2013, Cooper partnered with Texas-based MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.

The hospital was founded in 1877 when Richard Cooper and members of his family donated money and land in downtown Camden. Cooper, a Quaker and a physician, was a member of one of Camden's founding families and the hospital was meant to provide medical care for the city's poor and indigent. The original four-story building was completed in 1877 but did not open until August 1887.

In 1890, the hospital added a training school for nurses; the hospital expanded to buildings for outpatient care, children, an emergency department and staff housing for nurses. In 1941, the six-story Dorrance building opened and in 1958 two additional seven-story additions were built onto the Dorrance building, making Cooper New Jersey's largest non-profit hospital at the time.

When the John Thompson Dorrance Memorial Building opened, The six-story building provided additional private patient rooms, family waiting rooms, operating suites, and office space.

In 1979, the 10-story, $38 million main Kelemen Building opened on the site of the original hospital.

On Thursday, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted Cooper more than $32 million in funds for costs the healthcare system incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cooper hired 390 nurses to handle an influx of patients, the news release that announced the grant said, and they worked more than 214,000 hours, or about 552 hours each.

The grant "is critical so that the hospital can continue providing quality care, while taking care of the doctors, nurses, and administrative staff who work tirelessly every single day," said Menedez.

“When the pandemic came to South Jersey, our hospitals and health care workers were on the frontline,” said Donald Norcross, a younger brother of Cooper's chairman. “... This federal funding helped our health care systems to absorb the shock of the pandemic and kept our family and friends safe.”