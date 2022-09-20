Read full article on original website
sunflowerstateradio.com
Over 1,200 Students Participate In Kansas High School Clay Target League Fall Season
KANSAS – The Fall Season is underway for 1,233 student athletes participating in the Kansas State High School Clay Target League (KSSHSCTL) fall program, which is part of the USA Clay Target League. The athletes are competing on 68 high school teams statewide. “The League continues to break records...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Volleyball Pushes No. 1 Texas to First Five Set Match of the Season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team put up a fight against No. 1 Texas, but would drop 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-9) on Wednesday evening in their first Big 12 match of the season. KU drops to 10-3 (0-1 Big 12) while Texas continues their win streak...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Athletics Announces Sellout vs. Duke
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will run out in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced that Saturday’s contest against Duke has reached sellout status. The sellout comes after the Jayhawks started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009....
sunflowerstateradio.com
Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities Seeking Partner to Improve Nebraska’s Teaching Shortage
Lincoln – The Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCDD) is issuing a Request for Applications (RFA) for the purpose of awarding federal funds to an eligible and qualified entity to improve the quality of lives of individuals with developmental disabilities (DD) and their families. NCDD plans to award a...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Consumer Protection Division recovers $12 million in 2021
TOPEKA – (September 19, 2022) – The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for Kansas consumers and taxpayers last year, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today. In its annual report filed today with the governor and Legislature, Schmidt’s office reported more than $12...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Nebraskans Encouraged to Prevent Mosquito Bites as West Nile Virus Activity Surges
Lincoln, Neb. – The latest Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance report released on September 16 reported a high number of positive West Nile Virus (WNV) samples detected in Nebraska’s mosquito population. 73 positive mosquito pools have been detected out of 795 (9.2%) tested so far in the 2022 season. This is the highest number of positive mosquito pools since 2018.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Man Sentenced After Performing Autopsies Using False Credentials
TOPEKA, KAN. – A man was sentenced today to 69 months in prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme. In May 2022, Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, in July 2016, Parcells, as owner of National Autopsy Services LLC, convinced a client he was qualified to conduct an autopsy based on the false credentials. The client paid the defendant $5,000.00 and received an emailed copy of a final report from Parcells. The report included an opinion made within “a certain degree of medical certainty as a Forensic, Neuro, and Infectious Disease Epidemiology Fellow,” and appeared authored by the defendant. No pathologist participated in this examination or report.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax charges, ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution
LAWRENCE – (September 21, 2022) – A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution to the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, yesterday pleaded guilty to...
