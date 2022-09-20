ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

sunflowerstateradio.com

Kansas Athletics Announces Sellout vs. Duke

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will run out in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced that Saturday’s contest against Duke has reached sellout status. The sellout comes after the Jayhawks started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009....
LAWRENCE, KS
Topeka, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Consumer Protection Division recovers $12 million in 2021

TOPEKA – (September 19, 2022) – The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for Kansas consumers and taxpayers last year, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today. In its annual report filed today with the governor and Legislature, Schmidt’s office reported more than $12...
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Nebraskans Encouraged to Prevent Mosquito Bites as West Nile Virus Activity Surges

Lincoln, Neb. – The latest Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance report released on September 16 reported a high number of positive West Nile Virus (WNV) samples detected in Nebraska’s mosquito population. 73 positive mosquito pools have been detected out of 795 (9.2%) tested so far in the 2022 season. This is the highest number of positive mosquito pools since 2018.
NEBRASKA STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Man Sentenced After Performing Autopsies Using False Credentials

TOPEKA, KAN. – A man was sentenced today to 69 months in prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme. In May 2022, Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, in July 2016, Parcells, as owner of National Autopsy Services LLC, convinced a client he was qualified to conduct an autopsy based on the false credentials. The client paid the defendant $5,000.00 and received an emailed copy of a final report from Parcells. The report included an opinion made within “a certain degree of medical certainty as a Forensic, Neuro, and Infectious Disease Epidemiology Fellow,” and appeared authored by the defendant. No pathologist participated in this examination or report.
TOPEKA, KS
