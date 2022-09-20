Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Holcomb, Midwest Governors Partner to Establish Regional Hydrogen Coalition
INDIANAPOLSIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has joined his fellow governors in Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU). “Strong partnerships and...
Comments / 0