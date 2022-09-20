Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia High football set for Centennial League opener against Topeka High
It’s Week 4 of the high school football season, but it’s the Centennial League opener for Emporia High. The Spartans play at Topeka High. The Trojans are 0-3 while Emporia High is 1-2. Coach Keaton Tuttle says it’ll be a challenging league opener. Senior Bobby Trujillo says...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer needs overtime to defeat Topeka High
The Emporia High boys soccer team needed extra time in its match with Topeka High Thursday night. Jefry Linares scored with 1:25 left in overtime to give the Spartans a 1-0 victory. Alex Mosiman got the assist on Linares’ goal. The Spartans are now 7-2 on the season and...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball sweeps home triangular
The Emporia High volleyball team swept its triangular against Manhattan and Salina Central Thursday evening. The Spartans defeated the Mustangs, 25-13, 25-13 and defeated the Indians, 25-20, 25-23. Sophomore Sadie Rethman says the Spartans’ defense was the difference maker. Coach Ping Wang says it was a team effort to...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball, girls golf, boys soccer in action Thursday
Three Emporia High athletic teams are in action Thursday. Headlining is the Emporia High volleyball team, who will be hosting a triangular against Salina Central and Manhattan. Junior Alexa Shively says the Spartans have made some improvements since their last matches last Thursday. The Spartans enter Thursday’s triangular with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf takes second at Maize South
The Emporia High girls golf team finished in second place in the Maize South Invitational. In the nine-hole tournament, the Spartans recorded a team score of 179, six strokes behind team champion Maize. Individually, the Spartans got a second-place finish from senior Olivia Eckert who shot an even-par 36. Elise...
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics team hosts lone home meet
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 4th place in their home quad last night. Individually Laney Cooper had the only top 6 finishes. She placed 5th on the vault and 6th on the floor exercise. Laney also placed 8th all-around. Marley Mullen placed 7th on the vault. Sara...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf team plays in Topeka West Invitational
The Emporia High girls golf team finished in 8th place out of 12 teams at the Topeka West Invitational yesterday. Individually Olivia Eckert finished in 3rd place with an 81. The Lady Spartans played without Avary Eckert and Lacey Rust who were out with illness. They are scheduled to play...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer to host Washburn Rural
Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Washburn Rural in a Centennial League showdown Tuesday. Coach Victor Ibarra says they will need to match Rurals intensity. The Spartans take a 6-1 record into the match. Washburn Rural is 6-1. The Varsity match will kick off at 7:15 pm after the JV match which will kick off at 5:30 pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1350kman.com
Update: Shawn Robinson no longer with K-State football team
On Saturday, Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman said that Missouri transfer linebacker Shawn Robinson was no longer with the program. On Tuesday, Klieman further elaborated on Robinson’s departure from the program. “Shawn left for personal reasons that he needed to step away,” Klieman said. “I’ve got really...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University administrators discuss need for ‘realignment, reinvestment’ as well as need to restore trust and hope during KVOE’s ESU Buzz
Expect more — a lot more — about realignment and reinvestment coming from Emporia State University administrators in the coming weeks. Interim Co-Provost Joan Brewer, Dean of the Graduate School and Distance Education Jerald Spotswood and Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson joined KVOE’s ESU Buzz on Thursday to discuss events on campus the past two weeks, including the reasons for realignment, why the Framework for Workforce Management that led to over 30 faculty and staff dismissals last week was structured as it was and the path forward for ESU. Brewer says the combination of factors, including a better than 20-percent drop in on-campus enrollment the past five years, a smaller drop in overall enrollment and periodic state budget cuts since 2008, put Emporia State in a position where it had to bypass some of its regular notification channels to faculty, staff and students to take significant action. When asked if the future of Emporia State was at stake if the moves of the last two weeks weren’t made, she said yes.
KVOE
2023 Kansas Teacher of Year to be announced Saturday
Emporia High teacher Erica Huggard will learn this weekend whether she’s the state’s 2023 teacher of the year. Huggard and six other finalists will learn the announcement as part of a special reception in Wichita’s Marriott Hotel. The finalists were selected out of more than 110 nominations statewide.
KVOE
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels Big 12 Offensive Player of Week
(Big12) Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named the Big-12s offensive player of the week. Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 3-0 record for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win at Houston. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels’ five-score performance was the first of his career with multiple passing and rushing TDs. He became the first Jayhawk since Todd Reesing in 2009 to throw and rush for two-plus touchdowns in the same game. Daniels completed passes to 11 different receivers. The junior has thrown for 556 yards and seven touchdowns through the first three games of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: ESU now not planning to announce dismissal impact by department after candlelight vigil held Monday
Emporia State University is planning to announce its “reimagined” programs over the next few weeks after approval of its Framework for Workforce Management and over 30 staff cuts last week. However, ESU will not announce the official impact of those dismissals and terminations by department. Director of Media...
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
KVOE
Drought deepens across south half of KVOE listening area
Severe drought has expanded into parts of Lyon and Chase counties in the latest report from the US Drought Monitor — and extreme drought is now into the KVOE listening area further to the south. Severe drought is now into southern Lyon County south of Hartford and Olpe. It’s...
KVOE
After second daily record high this week, fall-like conditions poised to grace area
Emporia’s Municipal Airport set a record high temperature for the second time in three days. The air temperature got to 100 degreees, above the previous record of 96 set in 1955. Sunday got to 100, above the daily record set in 1954. Monday also got to 100, but that was just short of the daily high set in 1954.
KVOE
Small grass fires near Emporia handled quickly Wednesday
Several Lyon County fire departments went east of Emporia to handle small grass fires Wednesday afternoon. Initially, several fires were reported near Roads 190 and U, about six miles east of Emporia and six miles northwest of Neosho Rapids. Emporia Fire says there were actually two fires — one near 190 and U and another near Roads 200 and U.
WIBW
K-State to honor Salina manufacturing company as 2022 Company of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will honor a manufacturing company out of Salina as its 2022 Company of the Year. Kansas State University says that its Carl R. Ice College of Engineering will honor Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. as its 2022 Company of the Year. It said the annual award is based on an entity’s commitment shown to engineering education, as well as high standards and quality performance in the engineering profession.
WIBW
Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other. KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments. Originally,...
KVOE
Needed rain falling across KVOE listening area Thursday
The KVOE listening area is getting some much-needed rainfall Thursday. The KVOE studios have received around 0.50 inches as part of activity since midnight. The Emporia Municipal Airport is at 0.42 inches since midnight. Other totals:. *Ninth and Burns: 1 inch. *10th and Weaver: 0.55 inches. *1100 block Constitution: 0.55...
Comments / 0