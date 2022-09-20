ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
People

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City

The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
People

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me... now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side! In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. The emotional moment was captured on camera...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eiza González
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Lisa Bonet
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva

The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
MOVIES
People

Cardi B Shows Off Signed Beyoncé Vinyl, Jokes That Anyone Who Gets Too Close Will Be 'Electrocuted'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both recently shared videos of personalized notes received from Beyoncé Cardi B received a vinyl copy of Beyoncé's Renaissance album, signed with a personalized note from the superstar — and she doesn't want anyone's hands on it. In a video shared to Twitter on Monday, the "WAP" rapper showed off the autographed record and warned viewers that she'll be protecting the prized possession like a piece of fine art. "Look what Beyoncé sent me! Read it, bitch!" said Cardi, 29, with a laugh. Addressed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Academy Awards#Relationship Timeline
digitalspy.com

Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting

Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy,...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

323K+
Followers
52K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy