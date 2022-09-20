Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa shaves hair while calling for the elimination of single-use plastics
Jason Momoa shaved his his trademark long, flowing hair to raise awareness for eliminating single-use plastics.
Jason Momoa reveals shaved head, now adorned with a traditional Hawaiian tattoo
Jason Momoa didn't shave his whole head to make a statement on plastics, but he did lose enough to rock a new scalp tattoo. See his new look.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me... now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side! In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. The emotional moment was captured on camera...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Cardi B Shows Off Signed Beyoncé Vinyl, Jokes That Anyone Who Gets Too Close Will Be 'Electrocuted'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both recently shared videos of personalized notes received from Beyoncé Cardi B received a vinyl copy of Beyoncé's Renaissance album, signed with a personalized note from the superstar — and she doesn't want anyone's hands on it. In a video shared to Twitter on Monday, the "WAP" rapper showed off the autographed record and warned viewers that she'll be protecting the prized possession like a piece of fine art. "Look what Beyoncé sent me! Read it, bitch!" said Cardi, 29, with a laugh. Addressed...
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller meets with Warner Bros. execs about movie and to 'apologize': report
Ezra Miller reportedly met with members of the Warner Bros. leadership team to discuss saving "The Flash" movie which has a June 2023 release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller – who uses they/them pronouns – and their agent recently met with Warners’ Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy at the Burbank, California studio.
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: A Timeline of Their Evolved Relationship
In it for the long haul! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have one of the longest lasting marriages in Hollywood, but they have weathered numerous ups and downs in the years since they tied the knot. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum met the actress in 1994, but the two did not begin dating until […]
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy,...
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
