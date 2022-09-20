Read full article on original website
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady; two NFL all-time greats meet for only the fifth time in their respective Hall of Fame careers, live on Sky Sports this Sunday. The Week Three double-header live on Sky has been announced, with the Buffalo Bills (2-0) also travelling to the Miami Dolphins (2-0) in a clash of the two unbeaten AFC East teams outfits.
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels took a shot at Brett Favre amid his ongoing welfare-fraud scandal. "Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state," Rosenfels wrote on Twitter. Last week, an investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former...
Tom Brady has issued another denial regarding his infamous quote. During an appearance last year on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop,” Brady shared what his reaction was to another NFL team choosing to stick with their quarterback rather than sign him. “One of the teams, they...
The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs. The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough. The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Expect another heated battle. “We...
The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
The New England Patriots' offensive line may have to deal with another talented pass rusher this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he's signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Patriots. Pierre-Paul and linebacker...
