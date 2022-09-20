ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Brett Favre Clear

Former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels took a shot at Brett Favre amid his ongoing welfare-fraud scandal. "Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state," Rosenfels wrote on Twitter. Last week, an investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former...
Tom Brady
Ravens-Patriots Top 5 All-Time Games

The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs. The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough. The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Expect another heated battle. “We...
Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Former Pro Bowl DE joining Ravens ahead of Patriots matchup

The New England Patriots' offensive line may have to deal with another talented pass rusher this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he's signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Patriots. Pierre-Paul and linebacker...
