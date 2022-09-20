ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Elon Musk and Grimes’ Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

A roller coaster romance. Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were first linked in May 2018 and have since welcomed a son together. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after reports surfaced of their relationship. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the businessman and the singer. They weathered split rumors and a very public feud with Azealia Banks in August 2018 before reuniting.
Us Weekly

Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

A pitch-perfect romance! While Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have kept their relationship relatively private through the years, the twosome are basking in newlywed bliss. “I love being married,” the Pitch Perfect star exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021. “It's not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if […]
E! News

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her

Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On

Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
People

Tyler Perry Opens Up About Letting Meghan and Prince Harry Stay in His House During a 'Difficult Time'

Tyler Perry wants what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have. The actor and filmmaker appeared on Today Wednesday to chat about his new film A Jazzman Blues. Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up how Perry offered his Los Angeles home as a place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.
People

Meghan King Is 'Done' with Public Relationships, Opens Up About Falling 'Somewhere on the Gay Spectrum'

Meghan King doesn't want her romantic relationships to shape how people see her. "I'm done putting relationships on social media. I don't want to be defined by them," King, 37, told Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show Tuesday. "You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people."
People

People

