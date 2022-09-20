Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Elon Musk and Grimes’ Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were
A roller coaster romance. Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were first linked in May 2018 and have since welcomed a son together. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after reports surfaced of their relationship. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the businessman and the singer. They weathered split rumors and a very public feud with Azealia Banks in August 2018 before reuniting.
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and Beyond
Showing it all. Since Vanderpump Rules debuted on Bravo in 2013, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been candid about their road to marriage. The couple originally met two years before their romance was documented on screen. At the time, Schwartz showed up to a group event with another date instead of Maloney. "He had […]
Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s Relationship Timeline: First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage!
When Christina Haack falls in love, she falls fast! On July 8, 2021, the Flip or Flop star revealed that she had been dating Texas realtor Joshua Hall since springtime. The pair sparked engagement rumors after she shared...
Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland’s Relationship Timeline: Photos
A pitch-perfect romance! While Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have kept their relationship relatively private through the years, the twosome are basking in newlywed bliss. “I love being married,” the Pitch Perfect star exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021. “It's not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if […]
Kate Gosselin Lives a Quiet Life Out of the Spotlight! Details on Her Job, Dating Life and More
Kate Gosselin (née Kreider) and ex-husband Jon Gosselin rose to fame when their hit reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, premiered in 2007. Now, a single mom to her eight growing children, Kate largely stays out of the spotlight. Keep reading for details on where Kate Gosselin is today!
Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are dancing into a new chapter apart. A source tells E! News the Dancing With the Stars pros have broken up after four years of marriage. The news may come as a surprise to some fans. After all, the pair participated in the Dancing With the Stars Live tour together during the early months of 2022.
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Nic on Chrisley Knows Best? He and Savannah called off engagement
As new Growing Up Chrisley episodes air on E! Entertainment, many fans may be wondering what happened to Nic Kerdiles on Chrisley Knows Best?. Nic, 28, appeared on the show in 2018 and 2019 alongside Savannah, 25, Todd, 53, Julie, 49, and the rest of the Chrisley family. However, Nic is no longer on the show.
Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Dated On and Off Before ‘RHOA’ — Their Relationship Timeline
After working as a high-profile attorney for stars like Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson, Phaedra Parks accepted her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. From the beginning, many viewers became entranced by the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle’s” wit, humor, and ability to read her co-stars at the drop of a hat.
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her
Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
Find Out Which Bachelorette Season 19 Contestant Is In Line to be the Next Bachelor
Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. The upcoming 27th season of ABC's The Bachelor has zeroed in on Zach to be its leading man, according to Variety. Zach was a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelorette, which is currently airing and features Gabby Windey and Rachel...
Dancing With the Stars’ Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy: A Timeline of Their Romance
From the dance floor to "I do!" Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy started out as colleagues on Dancing With the Stars and ended up as a happily married couple in real life. The pair first crossed paths in 2014 when the So You Think You Can Dance alum became a DWTS troupe member. Chmerkovskiy had […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74
Sad news today out of the world of reality television. We’ve learned that Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, passed away suddenly on August 26 from a heart attack. He was 74 years old. “Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday,” wrote...
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On
Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
Tyler Perry Opens Up About Letting Meghan and Prince Harry Stay in His House During a 'Difficult Time'
Tyler Perry wants what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have. The actor and filmmaker appeared on Today Wednesday to chat about his new film A Jazzman Blues. Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up how Perry offered his Los Angeles home as a place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.
Meet Zach Shallcross—New 'Bachelor' Star's Age, Job and Dating History
The new star of "The Bachelor" was confirmed during the dramatic season finale of "The Bachelorette" 2022.
Meghan King Is 'Done' with Public Relationships, Opens Up About Falling 'Somewhere on the Gay Spectrum'
Meghan King doesn't want her romantic relationships to shape how people see her. "I'm done putting relationships on social media. I don't want to be defined by them," King, 37, told Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show Tuesday. "You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people."
