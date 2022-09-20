Read full article on original website
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Wednesday Injury News
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to be the envy of the NFL after releasing this week's injury report. For another week, the list of Jags injuries is completely empty:. The NFL world reacted to Wednesday's injury news (or lack thereof) out of Jacksonville. "Cardinals can we get to this please?" one...
Report: Steelers Frustrated With OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers are unhappy with their offense.
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
NFL warns Bruce Arians over involvement in Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore fight
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints rivalry took a new turn on Sunday. Following a verbal altercation between Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and Bucs players, Mike Evans came flying onto the field to blind side Lattimore, starting a fight between the teams. On Monday, the NFL announced...
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references Tony Romo departure
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Week 3 NFL power rankings: Bills, Chiefs remain 1-2, but Dolphins among two new teams in top five
The top of the board – after the second spot – got a juggle after Week 2, while the bottom three spots are occupied by AFC South clubs.
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Misses another practice
Renfrow (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what Renfrow is able to do during Friday's session and his subsequent injury report listing ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If the the Raiders' slot man can't play this weekend, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News
The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Luvu is a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as he was a full participant Wednesday. A late week appearance on the injury report could be troubling, but he was also limited in practice last week for the same reason and still played Sunday against the Giants. If Luvu is unable to go in Week 3 against the Saints it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, while also leading to extra opportunity for Brandon Smith.
Lions' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Full participant Wednesday
Melifonwu (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. Melifonwu missed the first two games of the campaign due to a hamstring issue, but it appears he'll be available to make his season debut in Week 3. As a rookie, the 2021 third-round pick recorded 15 tackles across seven appearances, and he figures to garner a similar backup role behind Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott in 2022.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10
Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
