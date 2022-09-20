ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Reports: Plane of migrants heading to Delaware didn’t show Tuesday

By Katie Smith, Sydney Kalich
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqvBm_0i2pbA9O00

( NewsNation ) — A plane of migrants believed to be traveling to Delaware, near where President Joe Biden owns a home, did not show up in the state Tuesday, according to reporting by USA Today.

White House officials had confirmed earlier in the day Tuesday that they were monitoring the situation. And, FlightRadar24 and NewsWeek previously reported that the migrants going to Delaware were on the same aircraft used to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard . Newsweek reported that the plane was scheduled to leave Texas on Tuesday morning before flying to Florida, experiencing a layover, then heading to Sussex County, Delaware. The airport is less than an hour drive from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Biden has a home.

According to USA Today , the plane and the migrants did not show up at the airport Tuesday.

“We have no reports of anyone arriving at this point,” Jill Fredel of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services told the outlet.

Reporters asked Biden about situation earlier Tuesday after the president spoke about the DISCLOSE Act.

“He should come visit,” Biden said — seemingly referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — before exiting the room. “We have a beautiful shoreline.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a news briefing that administration is “coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims.”

Border encounters hit record 2 million in a single year

Jean-Pierre went on to call the situation “a political stunt” by DeSantis.

Last week, DeSantis’ office sent two flights to Martha’s Vineyard, saying they were part of the state’s “relocation program” that intends to send migrants to “sanctuary destinations.”

Monday, a Texas sheriff opened an investigation into the migrant flights sent by DeSantis to Martha’s Vineyard.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, an elected Democrat, said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges. He also did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time a law enforcement official has said they would look into the flights.

“I believe there is some criminal activity involved here,” Salazar said. “But at present we are trying to keep an open mind and we are going to investigate to find out what exact laws were broken if that does turn out to be the case.”

Bused, flown migrants can live in the US for now — here’s why

DeSantis’ office responded with a statement that said the migrants had been given more options to succeed in Massachusetts.

“Immigrants have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and ‘left to fend for themselves,’” DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said. “Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected.”

The relocation crisis began in spring, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C ., and New York City, in response to Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers. Abbott recently began busing migrants to Chicago.

Last week, migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s Washington, D.C., residence

CBP announced Monday that for the first time ever, the total number of migrant encounters at the southern border has surpassed 2 million in a single fiscal year. Border Patrol agents encountered more than 203,000 migrants in August alone, according to the latest figures released Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

‘Fighting fit’: Trial to show Oath Keepers’ road to Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The voting was over and almost all ballots were counted. News outlets on November 7, 2020, had called the presidential race for Democrat Joe Biden. But the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was just beginning to fight. Convinced the White House had been stolen from Republican Donald Trump, Stewart […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Delaware Government
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Third Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
News 8 WROC

RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Usa Today#Newsweek
News 8 WROC

Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean

TALLAHASSEE, F.L. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News 8 WROC

Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA (AP) — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces Saturday as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy