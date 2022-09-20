Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
cw34.com
96-year-old woman dead after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Finander, 99, and Rae Finander, 96, were traveling on Jog Road when they turned onto Normandy Lane and were struck by another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
850wftl.com
Body found floating on canal
PALM CITY, FL– — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in found floating in a canal. The discovery was made on Thursday off of Sunshine Farms Way. According to the Sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, authorities are working to retrieve the body...
cw34.com
Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
cw34.com
Photos: Tractor trailer filled with manure overturns in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tractor trailer overturned spilling its contents out on Jog road in West Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, sending a man to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the tractor trailer — filled with manure — overturned...
Crash involving tractor-trailer causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
Florida construction worker gets trapped after trench collapses on him
A South Florida construction worker was rescued after getting trapped in a trench on Tuesday.
WPTV
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
cw34.com
Residential fire in Pembroke Pines, dog rescued
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescued a dog. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is...
Click10.com
‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
cw34.com
16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
Click10.com
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
cw34.com
Drier air begins to move in Thursday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We're waking up to a few showers along the coast this morning, otherwise we are starting off partly cloudy. Temperatures are in the 70s, and we will warm to the upper 80s later on today. Some thunderstorms will be possible later today, especially...
cbs12.com
Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
2 people injured after 2 vehicles crash, catch fire near Clewiston
Two people are injured after a semi-truck and a pickup truck crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon near Clewiston, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
cw34.com
Photos: Firefighters cut open roof in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters had to cut open the roof of a truck on Monday morning to rescue a person stuck inside after a rollover crash. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units said firefighters from Batalion 3 responded to a rollover crash on I-95 North in Lake Worth Beach.
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nursing academy has first in-person graduation in years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For quite a while, the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations has had to hold its graduations virtually. However, Thursday was different, as they had their first in-person gradation in nearly two years. Since the...
