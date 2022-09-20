ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
96-year-old woman dead after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Finander, 99, and Rae Finander, 96, were traveling on Jog Road when they turned onto Normandy Lane and were struck by another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Body found floating on canal

PALM CITY, FL– — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in found floating in a canal. The discovery was made on Thursday off of Sunshine Farms Way. According to the Sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, authorities are working to retrieve the body...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Residential fire in Pembroke Pines, dog rescued

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescued a dog. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Drier air begins to move in Thursday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We're waking up to a few showers along the coast this morning, otherwise we are starting off partly cloudy. Temperatures are in the 70s, and we will warm to the upper 80s later on today. Some thunderstorms will be possible later today, especially...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
PALM SPRINGS, FL

