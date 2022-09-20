ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer on ideas to improve New York City’s migrant situation

By AJ Jondonero, Veronica Rosario, Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City officials are struggling to provide housing and other services for the thousands of migrants sent in by bus in recent months.

Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday said the migrants could be housed on cruise ships , pending a final decision. Amid the influx, a mother who recently arrived in the five boroughs died by suicide inside a city shelter , Adams announced Monday.

Joshua Goldfein, staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to provide insight on how city officials can better handle the migrant situation.

Goldfein said the city should add new housing spaces and aim to move people who have been in the system for a long time into permanent housing.

Suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

