Environment

The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Maria#Atlantic Ocean#The Dominican Republic
NBC News

Hurricane Fiona hits Turks and Caicos as a powerful Category 3 storm after battering Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona strengthened overnight to a Category 3 storm as it pummeled the Turks and Caicos Islands after hammering Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the first major hurricane of the season has already caused widespread devastation, with multiple deaths reported after it dumped more than 2 feet of rain on the island and knocked out the U.S. territory’s electricity supply after making landfall Sunday.
NBC News

Storm Fiona likely to become a hurricane before hitting Puerto Rico

HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands,...
CBS News

Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda after pummeling Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands

Hurricane Fiona intensified into a powerful Category 4 early Wednesday as it headed in Bermuda's direction after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday. Fiona was packing sustained winds of 130 mph. It's expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The U.S. State Department issued...
NBC News

Hurricane Fiona wipes out Puerto Rico’s power

Disaster strikes in Puerto Rico as the entire island’s power was wiped out by Hurricane Fiona. Some areas face winds up to 130 miles per hour. The category one hurricane has stopped all air traffic travel. So far, there has been one storm-related death on the Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe. President Biden approved an emergency declaration giving money and resources to help the island after the storm passes.Sept. 18, 2022.
Daily Mail

ONE MILLION Puerto Ricans have NO clean water after Hurricane Fiona battered island - as storm intensifies to 135mph Category 3 and barrels through Caribbean to Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona has strengthened to a Category 3 storm reaching winds of 135mph as it barrels towards the Turks and Caicos Islands following its devastation of Puerto Rico, where it has killed at least two people. The first major hurricane of the season, which intensified overnight, dumped two feet of...
AccuWeather

Rainfall from deadly Hurricane Fiona tops 30 inches in Puerto Rico

Officials blamed at least four fatalities in the northern Caribbean on the storm. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's founder estimated that Fiona would have a $10 billion impact on Puerto Rico's economy, likening the fallout to "a severe recession." Torrential rainfall unloaded by Hurricane Fiona continued Monday across Puerto Rico as well as...
The Independent

Tropical Storm Fiona takes aim at Puerto Rico and set to hit this weekend

Tropical Storm Fiona has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is on a collision course with the eastern Caribbean.The cyclone is set to hit St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and other nearby islands by Friday night. It is then forecast to keep moving eastward, bringing tropical storm-force winds to Puerto Rico on Saturday.Up to eight inches of rain in parts of the island, combined with winds up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour) could bring challenges for Puerto Rico — which faced serious devastation from Hurricane Maria almost five years ago exactly.A tropical...
