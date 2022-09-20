Read full article on original website
Related
Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for state workers
California will celebrate Native American Day as a paid holiday for the first time in September.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fact check: Did this Republican candidate for Congress vote to raise California’s gas tax?
Claim: San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti voted to raise health care costs, prescription drug prices and the gas tax, according to an advertisement paid for by opponent Rep. Josh Harder’s campaign. Rating: Out of context. The votes in the advertisement and corresponding website are fee revisions for San...
SFGate
California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain...
SB 856: California law to control wild pig population pending Newsom's signature
The new bill reclassifies wild pigs from "protected game animal" to "exotic species," a new designation makes it easier to kill them, and no limits on hunting them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Conservation and Storage: Batteries, the Future of California Power
The hottest days this summer pushed California’s power grid to its limit. People were asked multiple days to conserve energy to avoid rolling blackouts. It worked… with a little help. Like from the giant batteries sitting in neighborhoods around San Diego and the state. One of those batteries,...
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
SFGate
Record spending over California's legal gambling initiative
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what's expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
'They're just doubling down on stupid' | Newsom attacks Republican governors on national stage again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is on the national stage in New York this week talking about California’s climate commitment. In a common move of his, he took aim at Republican governors. "Those conservative governors out there, Greg Abbott and others, they're as dumb as they want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com
Oil company trying to buy out California neighborhood, some residents blame Newsom’s policy
McKITTRICK, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The...
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will...
NBC Los Angeles
These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities With the Biggest Homes—and None of Them Are in California
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market shifted towards people wanting to live in larger homes and moving from urban areas to suburban and rural neighborhoods. American Home Shield reviewed 506,374 listings of houses and condos for sale from Zillow to determine the results of its 2022 American Home Size Index, which showcased the cities in the United States with the biggest homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Portugal’s president set to visit Gustine, other cities as part of California trip
The president of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is scheduled to visit with local officials, community members and dignitaries in Gustine this week as part of his visit to the Golden State. Rebelo de Sousa is scheduled to appear 4 p.m. Sunday at the Gustine Pentecostal Society Portuguese Hall, located...
Tri-Tip: A California original?
Tri-tip is so common here, you may not realize the cut of meat doesn't share the same fame across the country.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signed major California climate package. But what about ‘no-brainer’ parking reform?
When Gov. Gavin Newsom stood in front of cameras in a Vallejo parking lot on Friday to celebrate a sweeping package of new climate legislation, some environmentalists and urban planners noticed that one bill was conspicuously missing — Assembly Bill 2097. The measure, authored by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale,...
California Has Provided Incentives for Methane Capture at Dairies, but the Program May Have ‘Unintended Consequences’
The first of a three-part series on California’s program to reduce carbon emissions on dairy farms by subsidizing the construction of digesters to capture methane. On summer afternoons, thousands of dairy cows at Bar 20 dairy in Kerman, California, seek shelter from the blazing sun under the shade of open-walled barns. After a frenzy of morning activity, the farm is quiet except for an occasional moo, a deep rumble from a tomato truck passing on nearby Highway 180 or the wind whistling through the barn, carrying the acrid manure scent that permeates the air on the farm. The scene is typical in the San Joaquin Valley, an agricultural region that produces more milk than any other part of the country.
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
Comments / 1