Kan. woman hospitalized in St. Joe after 2-vehicle crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Sunday in Atchison County. A 2019 Kia Soul 4-door driven by Jefferson Brooks, Jr., 44, Wichita, was eastbound on Atchison Street and entered the intersection at 9th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The Kia collided...
KC accident proves fatal for driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two Kansas City drivers are involved in a fatal crash yesterday evening. Highway patrol says the incident took place around 7:30pm on I-435. A northbound vehicle driven by 42-year-old Joshuwa Wiley struck the rear of a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Edward Strickland, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway. Both drivers were reportedly ejected.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Platte County
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person is dead and another is seriously injured due to a crash.
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
1 dead in crash early Sunday morning
One person died from their injuries after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
Missouri man dies after motorcycle rear-ends another motorcycle
PLATTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Saturday in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Joshuwa W. Wiley, 42, Kansas City, Mo. was northbound on Interstate 435 near the Weston Exit. The vehicle rear-ended a 2022 Aprilia...
Missouri man killed in crash along I-35
Authorities say a Kansas City man has died following a crash along I-35 in Marietta.
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 critically injured on I-35 near Gardner Road
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash on I-35 northbound near Gardner Road left two people with critical injuries according to emergency medical crews. The crash occurred at 9:24 a.m. The left lane of I-35 and the left shoulder of the road were blocked as emergency vehicles attended to the situation.
Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
Multi-vehicle crash closes right lane of northbound I-435 near 71 highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries has blocked the right lane of traffic on northbound I-435 near 71 highway, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police. The crash occurred at 7:43 a.m. Emergency vehicles were on scene, but a dispatcher said the injuries reported...
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
One dead following crash on I-435 near Highway 45
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- One person has died following a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45. The crash involved a motorcycle and happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The crash happened on I-435 north, just south of Highway 45. The victim’s identity has not been released yet....
Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
Driver dies from injuries following I-49 crash in Belton
Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.
Missouri woman died after SUV rear-ends disabled semi
MACON COUNTY —A Missouri woman died in an accident just after noon Thursday in Macon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by Mary K. Kliethermes, 71, Independence, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Macon. The Toyota rear-ended a 2014 Freightliner...
Kansas woman dies after 2-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
