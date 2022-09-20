ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Center, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

KC accident proves fatal for driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two Kansas City drivers are involved in a fatal crash yesterday evening. Highway patrol says the incident took place around 7:30pm on I-435. A northbound vehicle driven by 42-year-old Joshuwa Wiley struck the rear of a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Edward Strickland, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway. Both drivers were reportedly ejected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Clay Center, KS
Clay Center, KS
Accidents
City
Home, KS
City
Lincoln, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, MO
Clay Center, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gardner
KCTV 5

Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
HOLDEN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#The Pedestrian#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Lincoln Avenue
KMZU

Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman

JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
JAMESPORT, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following crash on I-435 near Highway 45

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- One person has died following a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45. The crash involved a motorcycle and happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The crash happened on I-435 north, just south of Highway 45. The victim’s identity has not been released yet....
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
ATCHISON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
kmmo.com

KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman dies after 2-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy