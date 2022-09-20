The Story Behind The Prolific Journey And Phenomenal Growth Of Salmela In The Recruitment Sector

Read full article on original website
Next Race Industry Now tech webinar: "New Insights and Safety for the EV Racing World"
Join us for Episode 235 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech & Business Webinar: “EV Racing – New Insights and Safety for the EV Racing World”. Wednesday, September 28 at 9:00am PT / noon ET: Click here to register. With John Evans, president, ESI Equipment and Race Track Safety...
From Science to Soup: The Power of Transferable Skills
Scientist turned career consultant Alaina Levine discusses her career shift after being unhappy with her post-graduate physics job. She shares a story about a professor of particle physics who found his dream job in the soup industry. She also discusses the top five transferable skills and how best to apply them to your work history. Find out how these top five skills can lead to new career opportunities in the next episode of the CTRL Shift! podcast. For more information, click here: http://www.CTCTCtrShift.com/listen-list.
RegScale Announces Appointment of Larry Whiteside, Jr., to lead the Regulatory Operations Movement
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- RegScale, a leading continuous compliance automation software company, today announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran and diversity, equity and inclusion thought leader Larry Whiteside, Jr., to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005027/en/ Larry Whiteside, Jr., Chief Information Security Officer, RegScale (Photo: Business Wire)
