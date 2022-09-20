The Story Behind The Prolific Journey And Phenomenal Growth Of Salmela In The Recruitment Sector

Scientist turned career consultant Alaina Levine discusses her career shift after being unhappy with her post-graduate physics job. She shares a story about a professor of particle physics who found his dream job in the soup industry. She also discusses the top five transferable skills and how best to apply them to your work history. Find out how these top five skills can lead to new career opportunities in the next episode of the CTRL Shift! podcast. For more information, click here: http://www.CTCTCtrShift.com/listen-list.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO