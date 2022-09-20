ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lancaster Man Shared Child Porn In Facebook Group: DA

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
De Ok Kar. Photo Credit: Lancaster County district attorney's office

A Lancaster city man who shared child porn on Facebook has been convicted on child porn charges, the Lancaster County district attorney's office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

De Ok Kar, 42, of the 200 block of West King Street, was convicted on seven charges related to disseminating and possessing child pornography during a bench trial on Thursday, Sept. 15, by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Conrad, the DA's offices detailed in the release.

Investigators received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on July 29, 2019, according to the release.

"Police Detective Ryan Hockley filed charges, testified, and attended the entirety of the trial," the DA's office says.

Kar was found to have "possessed and shared multiple digital video files of children under the age of 18 engaged in a prohibited sexual act or the simulation of such act," Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart testified.

Kar saved the child pornography on his cell phone, laptop, and Facebook account, where he was a part of a group that would trade child pornography, Swinehart said.

Judge Conrad found Kar guilty on two charges of possession of child pornography, one count of disseminating child pornography, and four counts of criminal use of a communication facility at the conclusion of the two-day bench trial.

Conrad will sentence him at a later date.

