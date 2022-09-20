Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Psychic comedian and illusionist Jon Stetson joins the growing lineup of entertainment at the F355 Lounge in Peabody, MAAmerican Household NewsPeabody, MA
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Watertown News
Watertown Boys & Girls Club Hosting Gala, to Give Awards in Celebration of 50th Anniversary
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Boys & Girls Club:. The Watertown Boys & Girls Club (WBGC) will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a Gala event, “Celebrating Gold” on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Watertown. This special evening marks a half-century...
Watertown News
Watertown Restaurant Serving Special Menu Items for Indigenous Food Week
The following information was provided by the Pigsgusset Initiative:. On Monday, Oct 10, 2022, Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated for the first time in Watertown with speakers, theatrical performances, cultural presentations, Indigenous artisans and musicians plus information tables. The celebration will take place at First Parish of Watertown located...
YourArlington
Business says YES! to E. Arlington; reopening festivities set for Friday
The best part of this work is meeting members of the community who are also passionate about sustainable living." -- Ceilidh Yurenka. For at least 26 years, 212A Mass. Ave., East Arlington, has been an address associated with the art of sustainability. Wedged between Maxima Gift Center and the Continentale...
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
Dorchester Reporter
Jazz and R&B Festival energizes Franklin Park
Boston’s own Margo Thunder, above, headlined the Franklin Park Coalition’s second annual Jazz and R&B Festival last Saturday (Sept. 17). The lineup included Fred Woodard, Wali Ali, and Mike Rollins. Angie Dickerson, aka Mz. Rhythm, and the Boston Rhythm Riders, led the audience in hugely popular line dances. The R&B got serious with Midnight Crew’s All-Star Review featuring Bernard Fullen and “Funky D” commanding the drums.
tippnews.com
Thousands To Be Tattooed at 20th Annual Boston Tattoo Convention at Hynes Convention Center
BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 20th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 23 – 25, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center. Photo Credit: Erik Jacobs for the Boston...
Watertown News
19 Watertown Residents Joining Jimmy Fund Walk, Teen Serving as “Walk Hero”
Nineteen residents from Watertown will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. David Morris, Garry Nolan, Cheryl Ramhorst, Anna Nolan, Michelle Sloan, Evelyn Krache Morris, Catherine Durkee, Thomas Opar, Lisa Soo Hoo, Rosina Lucibello, and nine Watertown residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
Watertown News
LETTER: Former Councilor Does Not Like Idea of Illuminated Sign
For comparison purposes: take a look see at the attached photograph that depicts a simple, tasteful, understated, illuminated sign at the Encore Boston Harbor [Casino] in Everett, MA. Refer to the sign with any number of adjectives; it’s still an elevated, rooftop illuminated sign. Is this what we want intruding on the tranquil skyline of Watertown’s 4.17 square miles? In my opinion: NO.
Watertown News
Arsenal Yards Pulls Request for Illuminated Sign on Tower
The owners of Arsenal Yards, Boylston Properties, have pulled a request for permission to put an illuminated sign on the top of the tower at the East Watertown complex. Bill McQuillan, principal of Boylston Properties, sent a letter to City Council President Mark Sideris and Assistant Town Manager Steve Magoon informing them of the request. The Zoning Amendment for the sign on top of the 130-foot building known as 100 Forge was scheduled to be discussed at the Sept. 27 City Council Meeting, after having been approved by the Planning Board in July.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley & The Hunnewell Family
Wellesley famously got its name from noted town benefactor, railroad financier, and horticulturist Horatio Hollis Hunnewell‘s estate, named “Wellesley” after the Welles family he married into in 1835. On rare occasions, the general public is invited onto the grounds. (We suggest trick-or-treating as an opportunity for the...
wgbh.org
10 years vacant, the Harvard Square Theatre may be poised to spring back to life
The Harvard Square Theatre has sat vacant and desolate on Church Street for more than a decade. But behind the boarded-up front doors, an effort is underway that could bring the iconic movie theater back to life, according to Michael Monestime, a spokesman for billionaire Gerald Chan. Chan bought the theater in 2015 for $17.5 million, adding to his more than $100 million in properties portfolio in the heart of Cambridge.
Watertown News
Group Creating Tool to Keep Track of Changes to Watertown’s Charter
The following announcement was provided by Watertown Forward:. Now that Labor Day and back-to-school transitions are behind us, apple picking, fall foliage, and politics have moved to center stage. With the Nov. 8 election just a few weeks away, it’s easy for Watertown voters to lose sight of seismic changes to our Home Rule Charter that they approved almost a year ago during November’s municipal elections.
Watertown News
Watertown Boxer Will Knock Out Cancer at the Belles of the Brawl Event
The following announcement was provided by Haymakers for Hope:. Watertown resident, Julia Driesch, will be taking a shot at knocking out cancer by fighting in the ninth annual, “Haymakers for Hope Belles of the Brawl” all women’s charity boxing event at the newly opened, MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Boston’s South End is Latest Location For New Season of HBO’s ‘Julia’
If you have not yet binge-watched HBO's docuseries Julia about the life of celebrity chef Julia Child, then do yourself a favor this weekend. The show is an absolute delight and is full of locations many Massachusetts residents will recognize. The legendary Julia Child may have been born in California...
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
whdh.com
Prince William and Princess Kate announce trip to Boston this winter is still on
BOSTON (WHDH) - Prince William and Princess Kate said their trip to Boston this winter is still on. The prince made the announcement virtually during a summit for the Earthshot prize in New York this week. The royal couple had been set to attend that summit in person but canceled after the death of the Queen.
Watertown News
LETTER: Resident Urges Defeat of Proposed Sign at Arsenal Yards
At this moment, there are folks working hard to convince our City Council to put the best interests of people who don’t live here above the best interests of our town, our neighbors and future generations who will live in Watertown. It seems that there has been an organized...
Boston Globe
Estella arrives at Downtown Crossing
The modern American restaurant brings chicken and waffles, tiramisu, and more. New American restaurant Estella opened at Downtown Crossing this week, taking over the former 49 Social space on Temple Street. Owner Helder Brandao said that he was inspired to launch the restaurant, which opened on Sept. 17, after spending years in Washington D.C., with a feeling that the Boston dining scene was missing something. In addition, cooking had always been a part of his family’s life.
Rising costs halt plan for 312 apartments on Worcester’s Main St.
A developer that had planned to renovate a downtown Worcester building into 312 apartments has put its plans on hold and may sell the property due to the rising cost of construction. Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the City Council on Tuesday that the SilverBrick Group halted the project...
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
