The owners of Arsenal Yards, Boylston Properties, have pulled a request for permission to put an illuminated sign on the top of the tower at the East Watertown complex. Bill McQuillan, principal of Boylston Properties, sent a letter to City Council President Mark Sideris and Assistant Town Manager Steve Magoon informing them of the request. The Zoning Amendment for the sign on top of the 130-foot building known as 100 Forge was scheduled to be discussed at the Sept. 27 City Council Meeting, after having been approved by the Planning Board in July.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO