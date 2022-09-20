ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown Restaurant Serving Special Menu Items for Indigenous Food Week

The following information was provided by the Pigsgusset Initiative:. On Monday, Oct 10, 2022, Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated for the first time in Watertown with speakers, theatrical performances, cultural presentations, Indigenous artisans and musicians plus information tables. The celebration will take place at First Parish of Watertown located...
YourArlington

Business says YES! to E. Arlington; reopening festivities set for Friday

The best part of this work is meeting members of the community who are also passionate about sustainable living." -- Ceilidh Yurenka. For at least 26 years, 212A Mass. Ave., East Arlington, has been an address associated with the art of sustainability. Wedged between Maxima Gift Center and the Continentale...
Dorchester Reporter

Jazz and R&B Festival energizes Franklin Park

Boston’s own Margo Thunder, above, headlined the Franklin Park Coalition’s second annual Jazz and R&B Festival last Saturday (Sept. 17). The lineup included Fred Woodard, Wali Ali, and Mike Rollins. Angie Dickerson, aka Mz. Rhythm, and the Boston Rhythm Riders, led the audience in hugely popular line dances. The R&B got serious with Midnight Crew’s All-Star Review featuring Bernard Fullen and “Funky D” commanding the drums.
Watertown News

19 Watertown Residents Joining Jimmy Fund Walk, Teen Serving as “Walk Hero”

Nineteen residents from Watertown will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. David Morris, Garry Nolan, Cheryl Ramhorst, Anna Nolan, Michelle Sloan, Evelyn Krache Morris, Catherine Durkee, Thomas Opar, Lisa Soo Hoo, Rosina Lucibello, and nine Watertown residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
Watertown News

LETTER: Former Councilor Does Not Like Idea of Illuminated Sign

For comparison purposes: take a look see at the attached photograph that depicts a simple, tasteful, understated, illuminated sign at the Encore Boston Harbor [Casino] in Everett, MA. Refer to the sign with any number of adjectives; it’s still an elevated, rooftop illuminated sign. Is this what we want intruding on the tranquil skyline of Watertown’s 4.17 square miles? In my opinion: NO.
Watertown News

Arsenal Yards Pulls Request for Illuminated Sign on Tower

The owners of Arsenal Yards, Boylston Properties, have pulled a request for permission to put an illuminated sign on the top of the tower at the East Watertown complex. Bill McQuillan, principal of Boylston Properties, sent a letter to City Council President Mark Sideris and Assistant Town Manager Steve Magoon informing them of the request. The Zoning Amendment for the sign on top of the 130-foot building known as 100 Forge was scheduled to be discussed at the Sept. 27 City Council Meeting, after having been approved by the Planning Board in July.
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley & The Hunnewell Family

Wellesley famously got its name from noted town benefactor, railroad financier, and horticulturist Horatio Hollis Hunnewell‘s estate, named “Wellesley” after the Welles family he married into in 1835. On rare occasions, the general public is invited onto the grounds. (We suggest trick-or-treating as an opportunity for the...
wgbh.org

10 years vacant, the Harvard Square Theatre may be poised to spring back to life

The Harvard Square Theatre has sat vacant and desolate on Church Street for more than a decade. But behind the boarded-up front doors, an effort is underway that could bring the iconic movie theater back to life, according to Michael Monestime, a spokesman for billionaire Gerald Chan. Chan bought the theater in 2015 for $17.5 million, adding to his more than $100 million in properties portfolio in the heart of Cambridge.
Watertown News

Group Creating Tool to Keep Track of Changes to Watertown’s Charter

The following announcement was provided by Watertown Forward:. Now that Labor Day and back-to-school transitions are behind us, apple picking, fall foliage, and politics have moved to center stage. With the Nov. 8 election just a few weeks away, it’s easy for Watertown voters to lose sight of seismic changes to our Home Rule Charter that they approved almost a year ago during November’s municipal elections.
Watertown News

Watertown Boxer Will Knock Out Cancer at the Belles of the Brawl Event

The following announcement was provided by Haymakers for Hope:. Watertown resident, Julia Driesch, will be taking a shot at knocking out cancer by fighting in the ninth annual, “Haymakers for Hope Belles of the Brawl” all women’s charity boxing event at the newly opened, MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Watertown News

LETTER: Resident Urges Defeat of Proposed Sign at Arsenal Yards

At this moment, there are folks working hard to convince our City Council to put the best interests of people who don’t live here above the best interests of our town, our neighbors and future generations who will live in Watertown. It seems that there has been an organized...
Boston Globe

Estella arrives at Downtown Crossing

The modern American restaurant brings chicken and waffles, tiramisu, and more. New American restaurant Estella opened at Downtown Crossing this week, taking over the former 49 Social space on Temple Street. Owner Helder Brandao said that he was inspired to launch the restaurant, which opened on Sept. 17, after spending years in Washington D.C., with a feeling that the Boston dining scene was missing something. In addition, cooking had always been a part of his family’s life.
