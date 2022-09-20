I-96 will be closed for repaving project between US-131 and Leonard St

(This article has been updated to reflect changes in the project schedule.)

Repaving projects are usually pretty basic: rip up the old pavement (called milling), and lay down new asphalt.

The project planned for I-96 between US-131 and Leonard Street isn’t quite so simple.

And the complicated nature of the project means I-96 will be closed while the work is done, first eastbound, and then westbound. (See the schedule below.)

The freeway along this stretch is asphalt on top of concrete, and that is the complicated part, said John Richard, spokesperson for the Grand Region the Michigan Department of Transportation.

If you drive that section of freeway, you’ll notice regular bumps in the road, producing a rhythmic ca-thump ca-thump ca-thump effect. That is caused by the joints in the concrete underneath the asphalt. Those joints need to be repaired after the asphalt is milled off. That takes extra time before new asphalt can be applied.

Closing the freeway means the work can be done faster and it’s safer for the workers doing the job, said Richard.

There will be ramp closures along with the freeway closures (see below).

When the freeway is closed, the detour will direct traffic to use US-131 and I-196.

The project is expected to last through mid-November, and it is always subject to change. For instance, the project cannot begin until the ramp from eastbound I-96 to southbound US-131 is reopened. That is scheduled to happen Friday, September 23, at 5 a.m. If that doesn't happen, there is no detour route available, and the I-96 project would have to be delayed.

Here’s the schedule as published so far. It only applies to the few of weeks.

September 23, 7 p.m. – September 25, 12:00 a.m. (midnight Saturday night)

I-96 eastbound closed from US-131 to Leonard St.

Ramp closed from US-131 northbound to I-96 eastbound.

Ramp closed from US-131 southbound to I-96 eastbound.

Ramp closed from Plainfield Ave. to I-96 eastbound.

September 25 5 a.m. - September 26 5 a.m.

I-96 westbound closed from Leonard St. to US-131.

Ramp closed from Leonard St. to I-96 westbound.

Ramp closed from Plainfield Ave. to I-96 westbound.

September 30 7 p.m. - October 10 5 a.m.

I-96 eastbound closed from US-131 to Leonard St.

Ramp closed from US-131 northbound to I-96 eastbound.

Ramp closed from US-131 southbound to I-96 eastbound.

Ramp closed from Plainfield Ave. to I-96 eastbound.

( MiDrive map )

