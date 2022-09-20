ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Sisters Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, Alexa Torres-Marin allegedly caught with 850K fentanyl-laced pills

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNR1J_0i2pRV9T00

Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle that they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what type of pills those discovered were supposed to emulate.

Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were each indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury with one count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs, a class two felony, according to an announcement from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Monday.

The two women, reportedly sisters, according to AZ Family, were arrested on Aug. 24 after Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found the stash in duffel bags. The bags were in the vehicle the women were traveling in towards Phoenix.

To shed light on the fentanyl crisis , the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said it will be spearheading a free, public community forum on Sept. 27 at Independence High School in Glendale, Arizona, with experts on fentanyl to help educate parents and teens on the dangers of this drug.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izJXw_0i2pRV9T00
Arizona law enforcement hopes to fight the ongoing drug crisis near the border.
CBP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcwqm_0i2pRV9T00
The DEA is hoping to crack down on fentanyl, which can take the form of pills or powder.
DEA

“Fentanyl is highly addictive and can be lethal if even a small amount is ingested or smoked,” the prosecutor’s office said.

“Two out of five counterfeit pills that come across our border are laced with lethal doses of fentanyl,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told FOX 10 Phoenix. “These drugs are being marketed to our youth in the most proliferous ways and are being produced in candy-like colors. We must hold those who bring these lethal pills into our community accountable.”

Since last month, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been sounding the alarm of the emerging trend of brightly colored “ rainbow fentanyl ” pills used by drug cartels to seemingly market the candy-like substance to children and young people .

On Monday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Director for the Port of Nogales, Arizona, said his officers stopped five loads totaling approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills over the weekend. Of that amount, approximately 30,000 were rainbow-colored. The loads also contained 152 pounds of methamphetamine, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Counterfeit#Marin#Fentanyl#Az Family#Maricopa County Sheriff#Independence High School#Cbp
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy