What Prince Harry, Prince William said to each other at Queen’s funeral: lip reader

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday after some time away amid rumors of tensions .

Now, a lip reader revealed what the clashing bros have said to each other during the elaborate service .

Oral translator Jacqui Press told Daily Mail that she saw the two having a conversation at about 4:20 p.m. Monday in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the late monarch’s committal service .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oDEa_0i2pRUGk00
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a tense relationship over the years.
Getty Images

The new Prince of Wales, 40, appeared to allow Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle to go into the church pew first.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly asked him: “Shall we go through first?” William was standing by the pew entrance.

William nodded “yes” before telling his wife Kate Middleton to “let them go through first.”

Middleton, 40, said “OK,” as Harry and Markle, 41, strolled past her and her children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

The Fab Four had also managed to avoid an awkward reunion as Charlotte and George separated the adults and seemingly barred them from public interaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0rvx_0i2pRUGk00
Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19.
AP

Earlier that morning, for the funeral procession at Westminster Abbey , Harry and the “Suits” actress were reportedly snubbed, seated in the second row behind the royal family .

Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years and was head of state for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms.

She passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, and her death was followed by a 10-day mourning period .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgHCY_0i2pRUGk00
The Fab Four have been seen together frequently in the days leading up to the queen’s funeral.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Her oldest son and heir, King Charles III, is now the ruling monarch of England and its territories.

Before Elizabeth’s funeral, her coffin was lying in state at Westminster Hall where thousands upon thousands of mourners had gathered to see her casket — including footballer David Beckham .

Queen Elizabeth is now buried at her final resting place at Windsor, next to her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Uk#Daily Mail
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
U.K.
The List

Prince William Gets Emotional While Talking To Mourners About Princess Diana

Unsurprisingly, given they lost their mother incredibly young, royal experts confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be especially hard on William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex since the event will undoubtedly dredge up old memories. Making matters worse, Balmoral Castle, where Her Majesty passed away, was also where the future king learned Princess Diana had died. According to People, during a 2021 royal tour, the Prince of Wales revealed it was his "saddest memory."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince William, Princess Kate’s Children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have Made ‘New Friends’ at School

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new school year continues for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William and Princess Kate’s two eldest children started the year off at a new school: Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, where their little brother, Louis, also begun his education.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

Princess Charlotte Pays Special Tribute To Queen Elizabeth At Funeral

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth by wearing a meaningful piece of jewelry to the monarch’s state funeral on Monday. The Princess of Wales donned a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, noted Lauren Kiehna, writer and editor of The Court Jeweller. Keihna pointed out that this was the first “significant” piece of jewelry that we’ve seen the 7-year-old princess wear.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Expert Explains How King Charles Gave Prince Harry An Unexpected Honor At The Queen's Funeral

Prince Harry wasn't afforded many honors throughout the week leading up to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. We saw the Duke of Sussex stripped of his privilege to wear a military uniform during the procession to Westminster Hall, while the only other royal who received similar treatment was the disgraced Prince Andrew. While Harry was permitted to don the uniform while standing vigil at the Queen's coffin with his cousins, he sported morning dress to the funeral itself.
CELEBRITIES
