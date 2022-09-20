What Prince Harry, Prince William said to each other at Queen’s funeral: lip reader

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday after some time away amid rumors of tensions .

Now, a lip reader revealed what the clashing bros have said to each other during the elaborate service .

Oral translator Jacqui Press told Daily Mail that she saw the two having a conversation at about 4:20 p.m. Monday in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the late monarch’s committal service .

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a tense relationship over the years. Getty Images

The new Prince of Wales, 40, appeared to allow Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle to go into the church pew first.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly asked him: “Shall we go through first?” William was standing by the pew entrance.

William nodded “yes” before telling his wife Kate Middleton to “let them go through first.”

Middleton, 40, said “OK,” as Harry and Markle, 41, strolled past her and her children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

The Fab Four had also managed to avoid an awkward reunion as Charlotte and George separated the adults and seemingly barred them from public interaction.

Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19. AP

Earlier that morning, for the funeral procession at Westminster Abbey , Harry and the “Suits” actress were reportedly snubbed, seated in the second row behind the royal family .

Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years and was head of state for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms.

She passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, and her death was followed by a 10-day mourning period .

The Fab Four have been seen together frequently in the days leading up to the queen’s funeral. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Her oldest son and heir, King Charles III, is now the ruling monarch of England and its territories.

Before Elizabeth’s funeral, her coffin was lying in state at Westminster Hall where thousands upon thousands of mourners had gathered to see her casket — including footballer David Beckham .

Queen Elizabeth is now buried at her final resting place at Windsor, next to her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.