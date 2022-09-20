Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News
There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
Legendary NFL quarterback Eli Manning puts on disguise and tries out undercover for Penn State in hilarious bit
Using the the moniker "Chad Powers" – Manning donned a wig, a fake mustache, and prosthetics to try out for Penn State.
How Penn State Landed the Eli Manning/Chad Powers Tryout
'We were all about it,' James Franklin said of hosting college football's newest sensation.
Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Brett Favre Clear
Former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels took a shot at Brett Favre amid his ongoing welfare-fraud scandal. "Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state," Rosenfels wrote on Twitter. Last week, an investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former...
Eli Manning Reveals His Possible Doppelganger to Jimmy Fallon
The two-time Super Bowl champion was mistaken for an Olympian while visiting a store recently.
Eli Manning tries out for college football team while disguised as ‘Chad Powers’: ‘Absolute gold’
Eli Manning has amused fans by going undercover to try out for a college football program, with the football star nearly offered a place on the team.Manning, 41, became homeschooled “Chad Powers” in the latest episode of his ESPN+ show Eli’s Places, which saw him try out for Penn State University’s football program as a walk-on.To ensure that the players and coaches wouldn’t recognise the two-time Super Bowl champion, the former Giants quarterback underwent a physical transformation complete with facial prosthetics and a wig.Manning then made his way into the stadium where tryouts were taking place, where he confirmed...
White Football Fan Allegedly Hits NFL Quarterback Kyler Murray in Head, Las Vegas Police Investigating
A football spectator allegedly hit an NFL quarterback in his head after he celebrated the recovery of a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. According to CNN, a fan in the stands of a football game in Las Vegas struck visiting Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the head. The incident occurred this past Sunday as the Cardinals emerged victorious in a 29-23 overtime win over the home team, Las Vegas Raiders.
How Eli Manning 'Knew 100 Percent' Pal Tom Brady Would Play Football Again
Manning said he was absolutely certain that Brady would be back even after he announced he was retiring earlier this year.
Ex-NFL quarterback Eli Manning jokingly tries out for Penn State as a walk-on
Two-time Super Bowl MVP and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover as “Chad Powers” in an attempt to try out as a walk-on at Penn State. CNN’s Andy Scholes has more.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
