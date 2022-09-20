ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News

There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Brett Favre Clear

Former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels took a shot at Brett Favre amid his ongoing welfare-fraud scandal. "Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state," Rosenfels wrote on Twitter. Last week, an investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former...
Eli Manning tries out for college football team while disguised as 'Chad Powers': 'Absolute gold'

Eli Manning has amused fans by going undercover to try out for a college football program, with the football star nearly offered a place on the team.Manning, 41, became homeschooled “Chad Powers” in the latest episode of his ESPN+ show Eli’s Places, which saw him try out for Penn State University’s football program as a walk-on.To ensure that the players and coaches wouldn’t recognise the two-time Super Bowl champion, the former Giants quarterback underwent a physical transformation complete with facial prosthetics and a wig.Manning then made his way into the stadium where tryouts were taking place, where he confirmed...
White Football Fan Allegedly Hits NFL Quarterback Kyler Murray in Head, Las Vegas Police Investigating

A football spectator allegedly hit an NFL quarterback in his head after he celebrated the recovery of a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. According to CNN, a fan in the stands of a football game in Las Vegas struck visiting Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the head. The incident occurred this past Sunday as the Cardinals emerged victorious in a 29-23 overtime win over the home team, Las Vegas Raiders.
