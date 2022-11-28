Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the Giant Center.

The a cappella music group’s tour, “A Christmas Spectacular,” will feature opening act Girl Named Tom, the winners of the 21st season of The Voice, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.

The group’s performance in Hershey will be on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here . The cost of a single ticket as of Nov. 28, according to Ticketmaster, ranged from $99.50 to $395. The cost goes up for those looking to get two seats together.

Pentatonix unveiled their sixth holiday album, “Holidays Around the World,” on Oct. 28.

