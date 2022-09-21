ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

GM backs setting tough U.S. emissions targets for 2030

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0vV4_0i2owApo00

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday it backed establishing tougher federal emissions standards to help ensure at least 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 are zero-emission.

The largest U.S. automaker and the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) released a series of joint recommendations to boost electric vehicles as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) develops proposed requirements from the 2027 model year through at least 2030.

GM and the EDF said the new EPA standards "should help to ensure at least 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 are zero-emissions vehicles and consistent with eliminating tailpipe pollution from new passenger vehicles by 2035."

Some other environmental groups have raised concerns that the California Air Resource Board (CARB) could ease some emissions requirements for GM and other automakers that did not join a voluntary California emissions deal in 2019.

Asked Tuesday how automakers should comply with near-term requirements, CARB Chair Liane Randolph said it was for companies to determine "the most appropriate strategy to figure out how to take as much early action as possible."

CARB's new executive officer, Steve Cliff, said last week that he met with GM Chief Executive Mary Barra in Detroit.

In December, the EPA finalized new light-duty tailpipe emissions requirements through the 2026 model year that reversed former President Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts.

"General Motors has the ultimate goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035," Barra said.

President Joe Biden wants 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be EV or plug-in hybrid models, but has not endorsed California's regulation adopted last month to phase out new gas-only-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035.

In March 2020, Trump's Republican administration rolled back standards set by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, to require only 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026. The Obama rule required 5% annual increases.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Mark Potter and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
electrek.co

GM pushing 7 new EPA standards that could move US toward mass EV adoption

GM is transforming its business to meet the future of transportation by introducing a full lineup of new electric vehicles this year. With “EV for everyone,” GM is hoping it can reach the masses and speed up the transition to sustainable transportation. In the company’s latest push toward a cleaner future, the automaker released seven new EPA standards that could help drive EV adoption in the United States.
CARS
CBS News

General Motors CEO reveals new electric vehicle

An all-electric Chevrolet Equinox is General Motors' newest addition to its roster of electric vehicles, the company's CEO and chairwoman Mary Barra revealed on "CBS Mornings" Thursday. By the end of 2025, General Motors plans for 40% of its products to be electric and by 2040, the automaker said it anticipates going completely carbon neutral.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
gmauthority.com

GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit

GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
POLITICS
gmauthority.com

GM’s Wuling Mini EV Cabrio Draws 100,000 Signups In 72 Hours

The first-ever Wuling Mini EV Cabrio was officially revealed last week in China and is drawing huge interest from buyers, surpassing 100,000 signups for purchase in the first 72 hours. On September 1st, the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture officially opened an unusual pre-sale period for the all-new Wuling Mini EV...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
Reuters

Prosecutor says Trump ally Barrack peddled influence at criminal trial

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, and his former assistant acted as a foreign government's illegal back channel to the Trump administration, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday in opening statements at their criminal trial.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Tailpipe Emissions#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Edf#Carb Chair
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM

Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Stuck on the natural gas bridge

If you thought your summer utility bill was high, brace yourself for winter's electricity costs. That's in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge of U.S. exports to energy-starved Europe are driving up the price of natural gas — the major fuel source for Americans' electricity supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Vice

California’s Gas Car Ban Is Going to Make Electric Cars Better

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. California is set to require electric vehicles (EVs) to be an ever-increasing share of the state’s new car market starting in 2026, rising to the point where they must account for virtually all new cars sold in the state beginning in 2035. It will be a major step in the state’s—and by ripple effect, the country’s—transition to EVs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla

It's no secret that Ford Motor Co. (F) has been busy developing its battery electric vehicle models to compete against the industry leader Tesla (TSLA) , as well as a whole lineup of competitors, including General Motors (GM) , Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Rivian (RIVN) , and Nio (NIO) .
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Hertz will order up to 175,000 EVs from General Motors, including BrightDrop vans

The car rental giant said Tuesday it plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years, with first deliveries of Chevy Bolt EVs and EUVs expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Given GM’s extensive upcoming electric vehicle lineup, everything from compact cars to SUVs to pickup trucks to luxury vehicles will be available for rent through Hertz by 2027. Notably, GM’s new commercial EV unit BrightDrop will make its Zevo 600 van available to Hertz.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

602K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy