Another 'Saturday Night Live' Veteran Leaves The Show — And That Makes 8

Chris Redd is out at “ Saturday Night Live ,” NBC announced Monday, bringing the tally of departed cast members since May to eight before the Season 48 premiere on Oct.1.

Redd, whose sketch comedy included impersonations of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and actor Will Smith, called his five-season stint “the experience of a lifetime.”

“Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” he said in a statement reported by The New York Times . “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire ‘S.N.L.’ organization.”

Redd has an HBO Max comedy special slated to come out this year, People noted . He previously appeared on the NBC sitcom “Kenan” headlined by Kenan Thompson, the longest-reigning “SNL” cast member who’s about to start his 20th season .

Producer Lorne Michaels said recently that Season 48 will be a “transition year” ― and that’s an understatement. Cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari all exited before Redd.

Last week, NBC announced four new featured players coming aboard : Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.