ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Another 'Saturday Night Live' Veteran Leaves The Show — And That Makes 8

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qN91m_0i2orYfN00

Chris Redd is out at “ Saturday Night Live ,” NBC announced Monday, bringing the tally of departed cast members since May to eight before the Season 48 premiere on Oct.1.

Redd, whose sketch comedy included impersonations of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and actor Will Smith, called his five-season stint “the experience of a lifetime.”

“Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” he said in a statement reported by The New York Times . “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire ‘S.N.L.’ organization.”

Redd has an HBO Max comedy special slated to come out this year, People noted . He previously appeared on the NBC sitcom “Kenan” headlined by Kenan Thompson, the longest-reigning “SNL” cast member who’s about to start his 20th season .

Producer Lorne Michaels said recently that Season 48 will be a “transition year” ― and that’s an understatement. Cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari all exited before Redd.

Last week, NBC announced four new featured players coming aboard : Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 62

Bob Doyle
2d ago

because they're finally realizing that the show jumped the shark awhile ago and they're just getting amateurs now. especially poor writers.

Reply(2)
8
Guest
1d ago

SNL is crap now! Haven’t watched it since the days of Gilda Radner, Jane curtain, Dan Akroyd, and the likes! That was when SNL was good! Now if they could get comedians as good as these, SNL would garner more viewers! Dump Alex “I didn’t pull the Trigger” Baldwin!

Reply(2)
3
Related
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
papermag.com

Molly Kearney Becomes First Nonbinary Cast Member on 'SNL'

Comedian Molly Kearney is making history as the first nonbinary cast member on Saturday Night Live, announced on the heels of the great SNL exodus: Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, followed by Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari. With a depleted lineup, and the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Walker
Person
Will Smith
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Alex Moffat
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day

Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Snl#Nbc#Hbo Max#Espn#The New York Times#S N L#Hbo
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey

The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
TV SERIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

153K+
Followers
9K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy