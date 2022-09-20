Maroon 5’s Adam Levine accused of cheating by alleged mistress

A 23-year-old model has claimed that married Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine , had an affair with her that lasted around a year.

Sumner Stroh said that after the relationship ended, he asked if he could name the baby he is currently expecting with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, after her.

“At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” Ms Stroh said in her video, but did not clarify how long ago the affair ended.

The Independent has contacted Mr Levine’s representatives for comment.

