Toledo, OH

Toledo named No. 4 minor-league sports city in the nation

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

Toledo has once again solidified its reputation as a top minor league sports town, drawing high praise from a highly regarded national publication.

The Glass City has been ranked the No. 4 minor league sports city out of 195 markets this week in the United States by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal.

Charleston, S.C., was ranked No. 1 by the magazine, followed by Fort Wayne, Ind., and Tulsa, Okla. All four of those cities have hockey franchises that play in the ECHL.

Toledo has appeared among the top 10 in the magazine's rankings six times. The city was named the No. 1 minor-league city in 2013.

“It's always wonderful to be recognized by peers and industry leaders,” Mud Hens board chairman Mike Miller said.

Both the Mud Hens and the Walleye were praised for their high attendance numbers and solid merchandise sales figures.

“[The Walleye] sold out … all 10 playoff games last season when it averaged 8,280,” the article states. “The Mud Hens perennially rank in the top 25 of MiLB merchandise sales.”

The story also singled out the addition of new video boards at both Fifth Third Field and the Huntington Center.

“Additionally, the city of 644,000 averaged 760,000 fans per year during the measurement period, one of the highest such ratios in the study,” the article stated.

The construction of Fifth Third Field in 2002, followed by the construction of the Huntington Center in 2009, in downtown Toledo has proven to be a catalyst for the resurgence of activity in the central city.

Joe Napoli, the president, and chief executive officer of both teams, said it's hard to believe the Huntington Center is more than a decade old and that the baseball facility is now 20 years old.

“The Hens and Walleye fan base continues to amaze on so many levels,” Napoli said. “The Hens’ 'honeymoon' continues after 20 years; most teams enjoy two or three. And with the Walleye, the interest in hockey has never been higher. Toledo families continue to shatter attendance records each year. Our fans love the downtown Toledo experience, the teams, their families, and their community.”

Charleston was praised for the southern city's long-standing and successful soccer, hockey, and baseball organizations. Charleston is home to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and the Charleston RiverDogs of the South Atlantic League (Single-A baseball).

This is the ninth time Sports Business Journal has produced a ranking of the nation’s minor league markets, the first coming in 2005 and then every other year through 2019.

The magazine studied 195 markets, including 320 pro teams.

“The majority of each market’s total score comes from its ability to retain its franchises, maintain the venues, and attract spectators to games,” said David Broughton, the author of the article.

The article states there was some apprehension locally when the Mud Hens ownership took control of the hockey organization. The Toledo Storm, which played in the now-demolished Sports Arena in East Toledo, was mothballed for two years during the construction of the Huntington Center.

“Since its rebirth, the team has sold out more than half its games,” the article states.

The Walleye led the ECHL in attendance last year with an average of 7,358 fans per game. A total of 264,901 fans attended the 36 home games at the Huntington Center.

Neil Neukam, the executive vice president and general manager of the Walleye, said the organization tries to create a “fanatical experience” to ensure repeat customers.

“Our team … the front office, ticket takers, ushers, volunteer groups, coaches, players, etc., are outstanding,” Neukam said. “Our fans provide us a wonderful opportunity to share in their memorable and endearing stories. We never take that for granted.”

In 65 home games last year at Fifth Third Field, a total of 300,063 attended the baseball contests for an average of 4,616.

Erik Ibsen, the executive vice president and general manager of the Mud Hens, said the baseball organization is proud to play a part in the downtown's revival.

“Think about the collaborative effort — the hundreds of entrepreneurs who have rolled up their sleeves and the corporate partners who have invested in the teams and continue to invest in downtown Toledo,” Ibsen said. “It's most definitely a group effort by many.”

