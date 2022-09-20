ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milestones – Sept. 20, 2022

of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 for the semester.

Libbie Alexander and Meredith Given of Henrico and Lindsay Rose of Glen Allen graduated with honors in August from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Alexander graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Media Arts and Design. Given graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs. Rose graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Health Services Administration.

Maya Rivers and Justin Beamon of Henrico and Wendy Martin of Glen Allen graduated in August from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Rivers earned an educational specialist degree in School Psychology and Counselor Education. Beamon and Martin each earned a master’s degree in Education.

The University of Iowa recently welcomed the Class of 2026 to campus including Henrico resident Danielle Sizemore. Sizemore plans to pursue a degree in University College Open Major.

