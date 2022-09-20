ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC ending vaccine mandate for private employers on Nov. 1

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkDmx_0i2mzrxQ00

New York City will lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector employers on Nov. 1, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday in another sign of the city’s gradual return to pre-pandemic norms.

The city began requiring almost all private businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace in December 2021, just as the Omicron wave began claiming hundreds of lives in the city. It remains the largest place in the U.S. to have made vaccines mandatory as a workplace safety measure.

Some workers who refused the shots were fired. The mandate also grabbed attention for its potential impact on professional sports, though just before the Yankees and Mets began their seasons, Adams gave a special exemption to athletes and entertainers. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had famously been barred from playing in home games because of the city's vaccine rules.

Adams, a Democrat, announced the relaxation of the rules at a City Hall news conference where he got his own updated COVID-19 booster shot. Employers will be free to continue requiring workers to get vaccinated as a condition of employment.

“This puts the choice in the hands of New York businesses," Adams said.

Proof of vaccination will for the time being still be required for municipal workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers, the mayor said. The city is still in the process of firing hundreds of workers who refused the shots.

“We’re in a steady phase of pivot and shift. We do things, we roll things out slowly. Right now, that is not on the radar for us,” he said.

Most Broadway theaters stopped requiring proof of vaccination over the summer, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this month that masks were no longer required on public transportation , including subway trains and stations.

Asked about the differing rules for public and private employees, city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, “We're looking at all of our policies and thinking about a glide path towards normal.”

Comments / 5

2ranzan
1d ago

to bad nobody follows the constitution anymore since fluvid mandates go against the constitution which means all government officials who pushed mandates would have been Immediately removed as enemy's to the constitution and imprisoned back at the beginning of 2020

Reply
7
Random
1d ago

Nothing more than political theater. Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul are iron fist tyrants. Mandates aren't even laws. New Yorkers are truly some of the worst out there.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC opening 2 emergency centers for arriving migrants

NEW YORK -- The city announced new steps Thursday as more migrants arrived in the Big Apple.CBS2's Alice Gainer has details on plans for humanitarian centers and why some are concerned.Several more buses of asylum seekers arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal from Texas. Volunteers with bags of donated clothing have been helping coordinate next steps for weeks."We greet them, we give them hand sanitizer, masks. We feed them. We give them water. We get them medical care if they need it, and then we start having interviews with the asylum seekers and find out what they really need,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York patients rally against prescription drug change

Bronx resident Lily Brown has a chronic thyroid condition. She needs daily medication, but worries a change to a little-known prescription drug program could put her life in danger. "I will not be able to have the money to be able to pay for that medication," she said. "I do...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
AOL Corp

Asylum-seeker takes her own life, New York City mayor says

An asylum-seeker died by suicide in a New York City shelter Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. “The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life. Sadly though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life,” Adams said in a statement. “Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her. This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kyrie Irving
norwoodnews.org

Melrose: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 724 Elton Avenue

NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) have launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 724 Elton Avenue, a 4-story residential building in the Melrose section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Built in 1931 for industrial use, the structure was altered in 2017 for residential use,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Dozens ask for gun possession cases to be thrown out: DA Bragg

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been nearly three months since the landmark Supreme Court decision striking down a longstanding New York gun safety law. The law required gun license applicants to prove why they needed to carry concealed weapons in public places. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that since the decision, dozens of motions […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Brooklyn Nets#Omicron#Yankees#Mets#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
ABC News

ABC News

836K+
Followers
179K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy