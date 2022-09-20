Bowling Green football celebrates resiliency after back-to-back overtime thrillers

BOWLING GREEN — Some programs haven’t fit a seven-overtime game, an on-field dustup, a forced fumble out of the back of the end zone for a touchback, a numbers infraction, and an allowed 18-yard two-point conversion into their entire histories.

At Bowling Green, all of these things have taken place in the past two weeks.

The Falcons fell to Eastern Kentucky in seven overtimes before stunning Marshall last Saturday in one.

A positive has emerged from Bowling Green’s fantastic voyages, however: They’ve instilled in the Falcons a ready-for-anything attitude sorely lacking in previous seasons.

The past two weeks, BGSU has been trying to battle the longest.

“It’s a last-man-standing mentality,” sophomore running back Ta’Ron Keith said. “You just got to keep fighting.”

Keith’s two-yard receiving touchdown from senior quarterback Matt McDonald on Bowling Green’s second play of overtime secured the Falcons’ 34-31 homecoming win. It capped a banner day for the Deland, Fla. native, who caught eight passes for 62 yards and the winning score.

Bowling Green trailed the Thundering Herd 14-0 and 21-7 at points in the first half. A week prior, the Colonels led the Falcons 31-17 in the second half. Bowling Green has successfully rallied in both games to force free football, with two decidedly different results.

“Our kids were resilient as heck,” coach Scot Loeffler said. “That team was the fastest team, the most physical team that we’ve played in a long time. They hung in there, which is probably the biggest thing I take from the game. A couple years ago, we would’ve cashed our chips.”

Keith became a prominent McDonald target after the Falcons’ disastrous 21-yard first quarter. The quarterback completed just four of his first 12 passes but hit on 23 of his final 33 to lead Bowling Green to victory.

“We just said keep going, no matter what the score is on that scoreboard,” Keith said. “Just keep fighting no matter what.”

McDonald’s winning touchdown pass to Keith was, appropriately enough, a broken play — but it worked, and gave a team that has played eight overtimes in two weeks a crucial confidence boost heading into a road game against Mississippi State.

“We prep for as many scenarios as you can imagine,” Loeffler said. “The seven-overtime game, we were down to our last two-point play. Then [this] week, we’re pretty accustomed to playing in overtime.”

More weekly honors

McDonald and senior defensive lineman Karl Brooks were named the MAC East Division’s offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.

McDonald, who completed 27 of his 45 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns against Marshall, also won the award the previous week against Eastern Kentucky. He has now won four career weekly conference honors.

Brooks, who recorded a sack and fumble recovery against the Thundering Herd, won weekly conference honors for the first time.

“Karl Brooks, on defense, was exceptional and congratulations to him,” Loeffler said. “McDonald, I thought, played as gritty as they come.”