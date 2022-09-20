ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

‘No plans yet’ for King Charles III’s coronation

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

No plans have been made as of yet for King Charles III’s coronation, a minister has said.

Michelle Donelan, the new culture secretary, said there had not been any decisions taken over the ceremony when asked whether it should be scaled down in the cost of living crisis.

She also suggested Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral - which drew crowds to central London for a day of pageantry - was taxpayer money “well spent”.

There has not yet been a date set for the coronation of King Charles, who has flown to Scotland for the start of the royal mourning period.

On Tuesday, Ms Donelan was asked whether the ceremony should be scaled back in light of the cost of living crisis facing millions of Britons.

“We need to look at the plans on this and obviously the Palace and the King will have a great deal of input into this,” she told LBC.

“We only just finished our period of national mourning, so we haven’t done that yet, as you would expect. We will be considering everything, but we haven’t made these decisions yet.”

The culture secretary added it was “never a bad thing” to bring a community together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMDHa_0i2mlph200
A date has not yet been set for King Charles’ coronation (AFP via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cV0MO_0i2mlph200
The Queen’s state funeral took place in Westminster Abbey (AFP via Getty Images)

“We do want to give the nation a moment. When we look back at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, it was a remarkable event where the country really came together,” she said.

“If you look back at the jubilee, how much we did for that and how the country came together. And it can in many ways boost the economy as well.”

Ms Donelan was also asked on Sky News on Tuesday how much the Queen’s funeral - which was a majestic display of pomp and pageantry and required one of the UK’s largest policing operations to date - cost the taxpayer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7oSC_0i2mlph200
Michelle Donelan says she thinks taxpayers would argue the Queen’s state funeral was money ‘well spent’ (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The government did not yet have the total figure, she said, adding: “But I think the taxpayer would argue it was money well spent.”

On Monday, hundreds of thousands descended on central London to catch a glimpse of the state funeral - attended by world leaders and royalty - and the coffin’s procession to Wellington Arch.

The Queen was later buried in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on the same day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Michelle Donelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Elizabeth Ii#British Royal Family#Uk#Britons#Lbc
TODAY.com

Why King Charles III isn't going to wear a crown — yet

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son Charles automatically became king. While he has now formally taken the throne following his Accession Ceremony, it may be some time before King Charles III takes on the signature sartorial flair of the monarch: A crown. For...
WORLD
The Independent

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces

It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
tatler.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to America to be with children

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Britain for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in early September they could not have anticipated how long their stay would stretch. Following the Queen's death on 8 September, Harry and Meghan would remain in the country over the subsequent 10-day mourning period, in order to participate in events honouring the monarch's life as well as mourn Harry's grandmother alongside his family.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

855K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy