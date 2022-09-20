ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Feasting on billions while our planet burns’: UN calls for windfall tax on fossil fuel firms

By Saphora Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Entl6_0i2lL3zS00

The United Nations Secretary General has called on all developed nations to tax the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies .

António Guterres said the taxed funds should be redirected to countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis and to people struggling with rising food and energy prices.

“The fossil fuel industry is feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns,” he told the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. “Polluters must pay.”

His remarks come after Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, has made clear she is against a windfall tax.

Unveiling her government’s policies to respond to the energy crisis earlier this month, Ms Truss told parliament she believes it is the “wrong thing to be putting companies off investing in the UK just when we need to be growing the economy”.

Brussels, by contrast, has proposed raising 140 billion euros from energy companies’ “extraordinary” profits and redirecting them back to households and businesses, as Mr Guterres suggests.

Although, there was no mention of such funds being funnelled to countries on the frontlines of the climate crisis. The European Commission confirmed that the proposals made last week were intended to generate revenue for use in Europe to help citizens and businesses with higher energy bills and investments to bring bills down, including in energy efficiency and renewables.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also said he would extend a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies to help pay for a price cap on energy bills this winter.

Economies re-emerging after the coronavirus pandemic combined with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its decision to severely limit supplies of natural gas to the continent have seen global gas prices spike in recent months, with growing concern that there could be energy shortages in Europe this winter.

Mr Guterres said the international community needed to hold fossil fuel companies and their “enablers” to account.

“That includes the banks, private equity, asset managers and other financial institutions that continue to invest and underwrite carbon pollution,” he said. “And it includes the massive public relations machine raking in billions to shield the fossil fuel industry from scrutiny.”

His remarks come after documents released by a US congressional committee reportedly show that big oil firms are promoting technologies that could help address the climate crisis while internally expressing doubt about their potential.

Mr Guterres compared the effort to shield big oil to that which protected the tobacco industry decades before.

“Lobbyists and spin doctors have spewed harmful misinformation,” he said. “Fossil fuel interests need to spend less time averting a PR disaster – and more time averting a planetary one.”

While he acknowledged that fossil fuels could not be shut down overnight, he said it was time for an “intervention” and a just transition that will leave no person or country behind.

The Independent has contacted the UK government and the European Commission for comment.

The Independent

Senate reaches rare bipartisan agreement on deal to cut powerful greenhouse gases

In a major win for climate advocates, the United States Senate has ratified the Kigali Amendment, which experts say could significantly reduce planetary warming in the coming decades.The vote — signed off by a large bipartisan group of senators — finalises the US agreement to the deal made by former President Barack Obama in 2016.The amendment will phase out the worldwide use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), chemicals often used in refrigeration and air conditioning. HFCs are an extremely potent greenhouse gas with the ability to heat the planet thousands of times more than carbon dioxide (CO2) on a per-pound basis.“The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases

The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

No evidence fracking will have impact on price of gas, government adviser says OLD REDIRECTED

There is no evidence that if the UK maximised fracking and North Sea extraction that it would have a meaningful impact on the international price of gas, a government adviser has said.The UK “couldn’t possibly” produce enough gas from the North Sea and fracking together to shift the price “in any real way,” Lord Deben, Chairman of the independent Climate Change Committee, which advises the government on tackling the climate crisis, told The Independent.In any case, he said, it presupposes that we can frack gas “commercially, sensibly in Britain” which has “so far has not been seen” and fundamentally...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
