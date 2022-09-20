Read full article on original website
90min
Italy vs England: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Italy vs England in the Nations League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
England suffer ODI series defeat to India after superb Harmanpreet Kaur century
Harmanpreet Kaur scored a superb century as England women’s cricket slid to a crushing one-day international series defeat against India at Canterbury.Having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts needed to square the scoreline on Wednesday to make their long-awaited return to Lord’s this weekend – the first outing at the Home of Cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final – a series decider.But the third Royal London ODI on Saturday – set to be head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge – will be only a dead-rubber following India’s second triumph...
England launch kits & join OneLove campaign for 2022 World Cup
England is one of many nations to join the Netherlands' OneLove campaign for the 2022 World Cup.
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience
The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations. Gregg Berhalter's side face Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday before heading to Murcia, Spain, to play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the USMNT's final pair of fixtures before their World Cup return against Wales in November.
MLS・
BBC
Nic Schonert: Sale Sharks prop banned for three games after high tackle
Sale Sharks prop forward Nic Schonert has been banned for three games at a disciplinary hearing for a high tackle in Saturday's Premiership win at Bath. The 31-year-old received a red card for a direct, "dangerous" contact to the head of Bath lock Dave Attwood in the ninth minute of the game at the Rec.
90min
Steph Houghton admits it was difficult to watch Euro 2022
Former England captain Steph Houghton has admitted she found it difficult to watch Euro 2022 after not being part of Sarina Wiegman's final Lionesses squad.
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
England World Cup legend Roger Hunt left over £500,000 to family in his will
ENGLAND World Cup winner Roger Hunt left more than half a million pounds to his family. The former Liverpool striker, 83, who died last September, bequeathed his £539,110 fortune to second wife Rowan. Roger scored 18 goals in 34 games for his country, including three during England’s glorious 1966...
90min
Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales
Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’
Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
90min
Five underrated under-22 talents in MLS right now
We've taken a look at five underappreciated young talents in Major League Soccer under the age of 22.
MLS・
90min
Jordan Henderson still keen to play for England amid fall out of favour
Jordan Henderson remains motivated to play for England, despite his decreased importance.
90min
Tottenham add ex-Real Madrid scout to recruitment team
Tottenham have added former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere to their backroom team.
Joao Gomes: Flamengo expecting bids for Liverpool & Real Madrid target in 2023
Flamengo vice-president Marcos Braz expects to receive bids for Liverpool & Real Madrid target Joao Gomes in 2023.
Review calls for shake-up of English domestic cricket
LONDON (AP) — Domestic cricket in England could see a major shake-up if county sides vote through proposals that would create a six-team top division and reduce the amount of games played across formats. Former England test captain Andrew Strauss spent the last six months overseeing a high performance...
England batter Sophia Dunkley eyeing big finish to ODI series against India
Sophia Dunkley has set her sights on a fitting finale to England’s international summer, but knows the prospect of a grandstand finish at Lord’s hinges on Wednesday’s must-win clash against India.The third Royal London ODI between the sides will mark the first outing at the home of cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final, as well as head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge.But, having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts first need to square the scoreline at Canterbury to make their long-awaited return to St John’s Wood on Saturday a...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu claims straight sets win over Moyuka Uchijima at Korean Open
Emma Raducanu is through to the last 16 of the Korean Open after a straight sets victory over Moyuka Uchijima. The 19-year-old Brit, who is seeded sixth in Seoul, looked set to make short work of her Japanese opponent despite struggling with her first serve at times - but after spurning two match points in the second set, she was made to work hard for the win.
90min
FA to omit Anfield & Emirates Stadium from Euro 2028 venue shortlist
The Emirates and Anfield aren't on England shortlist of potential Euro 2028 venues.
