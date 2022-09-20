ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

England suffer ODI series defeat to India after superb Harmanpreet Kaur century

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a superb century as England women’s cricket slid to a crushing one-day international series defeat against India at Canterbury.Having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts needed to square the scoreline on Wednesday to make their long-awaited return to Lord’s this weekend – the first outing at the Home of Cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final – a series decider.But the third Royal London ODI on Saturday – set to be head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge – will be only a dead-rubber following India’s second triumph...
90min

Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience

The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations. Gregg Berhalter's side face Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday before heading to Murcia, Spain, to play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the USMNT's final pair of fixtures before their World Cup return against Wales in November.
BBC

Nic Schonert: Sale Sharks prop banned for three games after high tackle

Sale Sharks prop forward Nic Schonert has been banned for three games at a disciplinary hearing for a high tackle in Saturday's Premiership win at Bath. The 31-year-old received a red card for a direct, "dangerous" contact to the head of Bath lock Dave Attwood in the ninth minute of the game at the Rec.
90min

Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales

Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
The Independent

Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Associated Press

Review calls for shake-up of English domestic cricket

LONDON (AP) — Domestic cricket in England could see a major shake-up if county sides vote through proposals that would create a six-team top division and reduce the amount of games played across formats. Former England test captain Andrew Strauss spent the last six months overseeing a high performance...
The Independent

England batter Sophia Dunkley eyeing big finish to ODI series against India

Sophia Dunkley has set her sights on a fitting finale to England’s international summer, but knows the prospect of a grandstand finish at Lord’s hinges on Wednesday’s must-win clash against India.The third Royal London ODI between the sides will mark the first outing at the home of cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final, as well as head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge.But, having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts first need to square the scoreline at Canterbury to make their long-awaited return to St John’s Wood on Saturday a...
SkySports

Emma Raducanu claims straight sets win over Moyuka Uchijima at Korean Open

Emma Raducanu is through to the last 16 of the Korean Open after a straight sets victory over Moyuka Uchijima. The 19-year-old Brit, who is seeded sixth in Seoul, looked set to make short work of her Japanese opponent despite struggling with her first serve at times - but after spurning two match points in the second set, she was made to work hard for the win.
