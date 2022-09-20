Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic, not a threat to Florida

Newly formed Tropical Depression 8 quickly intensified into our next named system, Tropical Storm Gaston in the central Atlantic Ocean Tuesday evening. Because of its location and movement, the storm is not a threat to Florida or any other part of the United States.

Gaston has increased its forward speed to the NNE at 17mph and has sustained winds at 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Gaston is forecast to remain tropical storm status, although a bit stronger by the end of the week, as it swirls in the Atlantic Ocean.

Gaston is not the only feature in the tropics we are watching. Hurricane Fiona, also not a threat to Florida, is increasing in strength as it moves northward, potentially impacting Bermuda later this week.

We’re also monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic moving toward the Caribbean Sea that has an increasing chance of formation through the next 5 days.

