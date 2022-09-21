Sept. 21 Bless Your Heart

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Lakeside Live

Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, will host a musical performance featuring Hank, Pattie and The Current from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The event will feature food trucks. Call 329-4567.

Four Seasons music

East Carolina University School of Music’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host its season-opening extravaganza at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The event will feature Kwan Yi, piano; Hye-Jin Kim, violin; Ara Gregorian, viola; and Peter Stumpf, cello performing works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Johan Halvorsen, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Robert Schumann. Ticketed, in person and online. Tickets may be purchased at fsdigitalconcerthall.com or by calling the ECU Central Ticket Office at 328-4788.

Family Fare

East Carolina University’s Family Fare Series returns at 7 p.m. on Friday in Wright Auditorium. Award-winning storyteller, spoken word recording artist and author Donna Washington will be featured in the first of four Family Fare shows since 2020. Season tickets are $40 for adults and $32 for children. Visit tickets.ecu.edu or call 328-4788.

Evening Kayak Tour

Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, will host an evening kayak tour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday. The 3-mile paddle will take participants from the Town Common to Wildwood. Cost is $20 for city residents and $25 for others. Participation is limited; preregistration is required. Call 329-4576 or email hbthompson@greenvillenc.gov.

Film festival

The fourth annual Carnival of Darkness film festival will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Friday at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East, Chocowinity, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The Friday opening will feature dancers, musicians, concessions, fire spinners, the “Horror Show II” variety show and a 3-D screening of the 1922 horror classic, “Nosferatu.” Screenings of sci-fi, horror and suspense films will take place Saturday at the theater. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend the screenings. Admission is $5 at the farm or $10 for both events. Visit hauntedpamlico.com.

Food Truck Rodeo

Local businesses will hold a food truck rodeo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday near Town Hall on West Avenue in Ayden. The event will feature music, a remote broadcast by DJ Kaoss from Kiss FM and craft vendors. More than a dozen food truck favorites will be on site.

Wildlife Club Youth Day

A Youth Day will be held on Oct. 1 at the Pitt County Wildlife Club, 3029 N.C. 222, for youth ages 7-17 years old. A parents or guardian must remain with the youth at all times. Gates open at 11:15 a.m. The event starts at noon. It will feature several bays with .22 rifles to shoot and stations for air rifles, shotguns and archery. The event is free! Register by searching events at practiscore.com.

ECVC banquet

Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s 57th Anniversary Banquet and Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Rock Springs Center, 4025 N.C. 43 North. It will feature singer-songwriter and author Mario Arnauz Bonds who has been blind since age 9. Individual reservations are $55 each. Visit ecvcinc.com/annual-banquet.