ABC11 co-hosts community forum for voters to learn more about Wake County commissioner candidates
As we countdown to the mid-term elections, there is still time for you to learn more about the candidates for the Wake County Board of Commissioners. Districts 1, 2, 3 and 7 are up for election this year. Tuesday is also National Voter Registration Day as we near 7 weeks away from election day. ABC11 co-hosted a community forum joining Wake County League of Women Voters, Habitat for Humanity of Wake County, Raleigh/Apex NAACP and Wake-Up Wake County for a commissioners candidate forum Tuesday night. WATCH: First half of the forum:
WATCH: Second half of the forum:
It was held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh on Wade Avenue.
