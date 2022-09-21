ABC11 co-hosts community forum for voters to learn more about Wake County commissioner candidates

As we countdown to the mid-term elections, there is still time for you to learn more about the candidates for the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

Districts 1, 2, 3 and 7 are up for election this year. Tuesday is also National Voter Registration Day as we near 7 weeks away from election day.

ABC11 co-hosted a community forum joining Wake County League of Women Voters, Habitat for Humanity of Wake County, Raleigh/Apex NAACP and Wake-Up Wake County for a commissioners candidate forum Tuesday night.

It was held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh on Wade Avenue.

Candidates from the four districts attended. Matt Calabria and Donald Mial are running for district one. In district two the choices are Irina Comer and Mark McMains. District three's candidate is Cheryl F. Stallings and Vickie Adamson is running to fill district seven's seat.