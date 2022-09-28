The Walk-In — release date, cast, plot, trailer, episode guide, interview, and all about the true crime drama by Jeff Pope

The Walk-In on ITV is the latest true crime story to be played out on television thanks to executive producer Jeff Pope. The five-parter stars Stephen Graham as reformed neo Nazi Matthew Collins, who then infiltrated a far right group and helped to foil the murder of Labour MP Rosie Cooper back in 2017. Other stars include Jason Flemyng, Leanne Best, Chistopher Coghill and Dean-Charles Chapman. The series explores tough themes including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

"It’s a hard-hitting story that pulls no punches," Stephen Graham reveals. "But it’s very important we have dramas like this that bring people the truth about these stories to start conversations."

The Walk-In plot

The Walk-In is based on the true story of Matthew Collins (Stephen Graham) who is a reformed Neo-Nazi, who then worked as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope Not Hate. The five-part drama focuses upon Matthew Collins and his work to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins. He soon identifies a Far Right Neo-Nazi group marking itself out with a youthful clean-cut image but still hell bent on creating race war. His modus operandi is to infiltrate such organisations by running moles, or walk-ins, with the goal of publishing information online about their activities to expose and fracture them.

In spite of repeated attempts he wasn’t able to break into this particular group. Consequently, they continued to grow in strength relatively unchecked until the horrific murder of an MP Jo Cox brought their potential into sharp focus and they became the first Far Right organisation to be banned by the government since the Second World War.

Although the marches and the social media posts stopped, Matthew Collins knew the group would only have been driven underground and that he had probably lost all chance of getting information from within. Until one day in March 2017 when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member. A mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP. He eventually foils a murder plot against Labour MP Rosie Cooper.

Matthew Collins (Stephen Graham) plans his anti-Fascist fight. (Image credit: ITV)

The Walk-In cast — Stephen Graham on playing Matthew Collins

In The Walk-In , Stephen Graham plays journalist Matthew Collins, and he gave us his thoughts on taking the lead role and the story: "I had a vague idea of the real story, but as soon as I started doing research and reading Matthew’s book I realised there was no way I wasn’t going to do the drama. He started off one way and did a total transformation in his way of thinking, which made him a fascinating character to play."

Stephen Graham previously played chef Andy Jones in Boiling Point, was Line of Duty baddie John Corbett, and starred in Help with Jodie Comer and Time alongside Sean Bean. He’s currently starring in the comedy Code 404 and will play Mr Wormwood in the upcoming film Matilda . Stephen played Lee Sankey in Coronation Street in 1999 and went on to appear in Band of Brothers , Gangs of New York and the 2000 movie Snatch . He starred in T his is England and has gone on to star in Little Boy Blue, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, The Virtues, A Christmas Carol, Save Me, Peaky Blinders and White House Farm . He's currently filming Prime Video drama A Thousand Blows .

Stephen Graham as journalist Matthew Collins in The Walk-In. (Image credit: ITV)

Stephen Graham in Peaky Blinders. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in The Walk-In?

The Walk-In has a top notch cast including Jason Flemyng, Andrew Ellis, Leanne Best, Dean-Charles Chapman ( Game of Thrones , 1917 ) and Christopher Coghill. For information on their characters, take a look below...

The Walk-In characters — who's who

Here's our rundown on the six main characters in The Walk-In...

Matthew Collins

(Stephen Graham)

The former far-right extremist is familiar with how white power groups operate, but believes National Action are the most dangerous organisation he has encountered.

Alison

(Leanne Best)

Matthew’s partner and his two young children have become used to constantly moving houses in a bid to avoid revenge attacks by Matthew’s former counterparts.

Robbie Mullen

(Andrew Ellis)

The disillusioned young man finds himself being drawn into the world of National Action after attending one of their marches. ‘I’ve known Andrew for years and worked with him on This Is England," Stephen Graham told us. "He’s an outgoing and lively guy, so it was always strange to come on set when he was in character as Robbie, because his whole demeanour would completely transform!"

Jack Renshaw

(Dean-Charles Chapman)

A young and committed member of National Action, Jack is a rising star of the organisation and inspires new recruit Robbie with his passionate speeches.

Chris Lythgoe (Chris Coghill)

The leader of National Action believes the organisation can learn from the disciplined of Islamic terrorists and believes drastic action is needed to protect the white race.

Nick Lowles (Jason Flemyng)

Nick works for Hope Not Hate alongside Matthew and fears the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in the run-up to 2016’s EU referendum could trigger more attacks.

Andrew Ellis (left) and Dean Charles-Chapman as Robbie Mullen and Jack Renshaw in The Walk-In. (Image credit: ITV)

Jason Flemyng as Nick Lowles. (Image credit: ITV)

The Walk-In episode guide (with spoilers)

Here's our guide to The Walk-In episodes which we'll be updating to take in all five, so do check back. Of course if you want to avoid a few spoilers do glance away!

Episode 1: Monday October 3, 9pm

The story opens in 2015 with Matthew Collins (Stephen Graham) determined to make amends for his past by working as a journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate. Matthew is deeply concerned by the emergence of an extreme new right wing group called National Action and is determined to find out what they’re up to, but so far all his efforts to infiltrate them have failed.

Meanwhile in Widnes, a disillusioned young man named Robbie Mullen (Andrew Ellis) finds himself drawn into the dark world of the far right after attending one of National Action’s marches and listening to the speeches of Jack Renshaw, played by Game Of Thrones star Dean-Charles Chapman.

As the story unfolds Matthew hopes Robbie can help finally get inside National Action, but he’s also worried about reprisal attacks on his partner Alison (Leanne Best) and their children from the right-wing thugs he used to call friends back in the 1990s.

Matthew worries about the effect his fight has on his family including his partner Alison (Leanne Best). (Image credit: ITV)

Locations and more about The Walk-In

Filming for The Walk-In has taken place in London and surrounding areas. The Walk-In is executive produced by Tom Dunbar ( A Confession, Isolation Stories ), alongside screen writer Jeff Pope ( Cilla, Appropriate Adult, Four Lives , A Confession, Stan & Ollie, Little Boy Blue ) and produced by Jo Johnson ( Unsaid Stories, Ackley Bridge ). The drama is directed by BAFTA award winning Director Paul Andrew Williams ( A Confession, Murdered for Being Different, Broadchurch ). It was commissioned by Polly Hill at ITV.